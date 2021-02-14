Amid economic crisis, Turkish president announces space program and lunar mission





On Tuesday, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan unveiled a ten-year space program for his country. The program includes plans for missions to the moon, manned missions for Turkish astronauts and the development of “world class” satellite systems. The announcement was made during a live televised event. It is part of his vision to give Turkey a place in the international space race. The program plans to make a “hard” moon landing by 2023 Erdogan said the program’s first goal was to make a hard moon landing in 2023 to mark the 100th anniversary of the Turkish republic. Other plans under the program include the construction of a Turkish spaceport and the development of sophisticated satellite and meteorological technology. Under Erdogan’s leadership, Turkey has attempted to reestablish itself as a world power. He expressed his hopes for success during the announcement. “ Our first goal is to land on the moon by 2023 ” “Our first goal is to land on the moon by 2023, the 100th anniversary of the Republic of Turkey. I think Turkish engineers will succeed in carrying out this mission. Turkey’s second goal is to create a global brand that would compete in the development of satellites. “ Program announced to compete with regional and international rivals Erdogan’s announcement comes on the same day that a probe built by the United Arab Emirates, a regional rival, successfully entered orbit on Mars. In 2017, the Turkish Justice and Development Party (AKP) pledged during the election campaign to create a space agency. The Turkish Space Agency (TUA) was founded in December 2018. However, plans were hampered by the complexity of the program and the Turkish economic crisis. Space program announcement draws criticism for timing despite recent successes The announcement drew criticism as the program will weigh on the already struggling economy. Meanwhile, supporters of TUA have argued that it will create skilled jobs and reduce the brain drain of scientists in the country. Turkey has seen rapid success in the local production of drones and tech rockets in recent years. Achievements include contributions to military campaigns and Roketsan successful test launch of a sounding rocket in space in November. Turkey launched communications satellite with SpaceX last month During a phone call in January, Erdogan discussed the possibilities of Turkish technology cooperation with SpaceX CEO Elon Musk. Later in January, SpaceX helped launch the Turksat 5A communications satellite from the United States. The satellite will be used for civil and defense purposes. In one apparently related publicity stunt, a metal slab in the shape of a monolith mysteriously appeared and disappeared in southeastern Turkey on Tuesday. President cites metal monolith that mysteriously disappeared on Tuesday The three-meter-high metal slab was found by a farmer in Anlurfa province near Gbekli Tepe. It is a UNESCO World Heritage Site older than the Stonehenge. The slab bore an inscription in ancient Turkish script which read “Look at the sky, you will see the moon”. Although the structure disappeared Tuesday morning, the president cited the inscription when announcing the space program.







