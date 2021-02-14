New World Order: Forget the G20 Form G2Trillion – The New Indian Express

The highly anticipated signal event, the first conversation between US President Joe Biden and Chinese President Xi Jinping, took place on Thursday. Reading the two-hour Biden-Xi dialogue, where Biden raised hack points from Taiwan, Xinjiang, and Hong Kong, is still open to interpretation and all bets are off.

The beauty of the Cold War was that the main players simmered the heat, under control beyond the spurts and parades of rhetoric. The emerging face-to-face between the United States and China portends a tense future.

In truth, the struggle for supremacy has geopolitical consequences and will inform and influence the new world order. The United States and China account for over a third of the world’s $ 85 trillion GDP and nearly $ 1 trillion in military spending. It is still early.

Regardless of whether the US-China stalemate takes on a competitive or confrontational face, the two countries will define competing supremacy in technology, military might, and commerce in addition to other areas in the years to come. Common sense says that when mammoths fight, most of the collateral damage will go to those caught between them.

Interestingly, or by chance if you will, a day before the Biden-Xi talks, Prime Minister Narendra Modi invoked the specter of the transition to a new world order in parliament while expressing the need to step up the pace of the change to ensure India’s place in emergence. world order.

It is true that national resilience is important. It is also true that maintaining this resilience requires leverage in an interconnected world. The challenge and the opportunity for India is to build a coalition of like-minded economies and democracies.

In January, India was granted “special guest” status to the G7 in recognition of its growing stature. Recognition and recognition of its potential gives India the stature to lead the bloc-building initiative that represents the cause of strategic autonomy.

There are 13 countries, including India, all functioning democracies, accounting for over $ 27 trillion in GDP, six of them over $ 2 trillion in savings and seven aspiring to make it happen, that could be the constituents of this block. These include Japan, Germany, UK, France, Brazil, Italy, Canada, South Korea, Australia, Spain, Mexico and Indonesia.

There is an economic weight and a common concern that could be the binding glue. The emerging proposal for an alternative order based on China’s troubling totalitarian axis and Russia’s fluid ambiguity juxtaposed with the descent into dysfunctional isolationism of the United States presents a specter that is disturbing. That said, the emerging chaos presents silhouettes of possibilities – engaging in the challenges and staying interconnected in the face of emerging opportunities.

Each of the 13 countries is an economy that is both consumer and producer, visible in agro-industrial product markets, rich in human and natural resources, rapidly evolving towards algorithmic automation and anchored in the supply chain.

The pandemic has brought hard lessons in resilience – more than a quarter of the more than $ 4 trillion in global trade could shift the supply base by 2025 within this group. There are many opportunities for competition and collaboration.

Economic and national security challenges have brought together an undeclared coalition dubbed Five Eyes on the Huawei to pave the way for the induction of 5G. The ossification of the UN Security Council created the G4 – Brazil, India, Germany and Japan – to push for representation reforms.

A similar approach will be needed to tackle thorny issues – from managing data to offshoring legitimate tax revenues.

The history of the phraseology of the “new world order”, in its current contextual construction, based on the rule of law, goes back to Tsar Alexander I who, in 1814, conceptualized the idea of ​​an international system.

A century later, in 1919, Woodrow Wilson rolled out the catch-all “new world order” composition in preparation for the formation of the League of Nations. By 2021, it is clear that the post-war “Wilsonian world order” is collapsing – especially after the collapse of the Soviet Union.

There is some basis for the perception that the institutional architecture has been bent to serve ill-conceived notions and an illegitimate mandate of the hegemons. The UN, it has long been claimed, is hostage to the fossilized Security Council. The bloc of industrialized countries of the G7, which represents more than half of the world’s wealth, created in 1975 following the oil crisis of 1973, exists but only comes to life during financial crises.

And the G20 set up in 1999 has been memorably described as “G-Zero” by connoisseurs. It is evident that the structures meant to enable the rule of law are damaged and have been reduced to instruments of opportunism rather than platforms intended to guarantee fairness and efficiency.

In 1939, HG Wells in his book, The New World Order, said: “The New Order will be endless; things will never stop happening.” The world has since become much more complex. The belief that freedom of will and a free market are the path to peace and prosperity is relentlessly contested.

The G2Trillion group can hardly bear the consequences and must come together. As the largest free market democracy, India has a lot at stake and will need to lead the way.

(The author is the author of The Gated Republic, Aadhaar: A Biometric History of India’s 12 Digit Revolution, and Accidental India. He can be reached at [email protected])