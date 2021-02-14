China-Taiwan: Beijing’s Growing War Threats Should Be Taken Seriously, Experts Warn | World | News





In January, Taiwan reported several “big incursions” by Chinese fighter jets during the first weeks of US President Joe Biden’s tenure. Earlier this week, Biden called Chinese President Xi Jinping for the first time since taking the White House oath.

Xi defended his country’s policy but told the US president that “the showdown is definitely a disaster.” It came after China issued a stern warning to Taiwan (People’s Republic of China) last month that “independence means war.” The Chinese warplane incursions coincided with the entry of a US battle group into the South China Sea to promote “freedom of the seas.” Alessio Patalano, East Asian war expert and author of postwar Japan as Seapower, said Express.co.uk that President Xi’s threats must be taken seriously.

He said, “I think President Xi has not provided any evidence to suggest that he is not serious in his proposals. “I also believe that 2049 is an important year in the history of the People’s Republic of China and the Chinese Communist Party. “Therefore, unless a different narrative emerges in this decade in which a different arrangement across the Strait is acceptable to Beijing, the risk of increased action – political as well as military – must be taken seriously. to ensure that reunification is timeline to allow celebrating the first 100 years of the PRC in time. “ The eastern superpower claims ownership of its island neighbor, a democracy of about 24 million people, although the two nations have been governed separately for more than seven decades. READ MORE: South China Sea: Philippines renounces US attempts to contain Chinese threat

Dr Patalano explained how China’s military activity near the island has increased since Taiwan’s president was re-elected in 2020. He said, “I think it’s fair to argue that President Tsai’s overwhelming re-election has strengthened his long-standing position that the People’s Republic of China and the Republic of China should engage on an equal footing. – and this represents a fundamental challenge for Beijing’s approach to the relationship. “Military activities have increased dramatically since his election last year. “This, combined with a renewed willingness by the United States to support Taiwan – including through new military sales – has contributed to a more pronounced use of military means to curb Taiwan’s political appetite to maintain such a political orientation. After their call earlier this week, Chinese media reported that Mr. Biden and Mr. Xi “had an in-depth exchange of views on bilateral relations and major international and regional issues.” Beijing’s recent threat of war came when Chinese Defense Ministry spokesman Wu Qian told a press briefing that Taiwan was an inseparable part of China.

He said, “The military activities carried out by the Chinese People’s Liberation Army in the Taiwan Strait are necessary actions to deal with the current security situation in the Taiwan Strait and to safeguard national sovereignty and security. “ Mr. Wu added, “They are a solemn response to outside interference and provocations from the ‘Taiwan independence’ forces.” However, Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen has repeatedly asserted that the island is already an independent country. Just days after Mr. Biden was sworn in at the White House, the US State Department reaffirmed its “unwavering” commitment to helping Taiwan defend its island. A statement by Ned Price, spokesperson for the department, said, “We will continue to help Taiwan maintain sufficient self-defense capability. “Our commitment to Taiwan is strong and contributes to the maintenance of peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait and the region.”







