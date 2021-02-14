No progress in 1000 days, says Siraj





LAHORE: Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) ameer Senator Sirajul Haq has alleged that Pakistani government Tehreek Insaf and the IMF were on the same page in extracting maximum taxes from the poor masses for the purpose of global donors.

Although Pakistani government Tehreek Insaf has almost completed 1,000 days in power, the country has made no progress in any area except that the public miseries, diseases and mass suicides due to soaring prices of every commodity of base and public service have multiplied several times, he said. while speaking to the media about the launch of MOC’s public fundraising campaign in Mansoorah here on Saturday.

He said that looking back on the disastrous 1,000 days of Prime Minister Imran Khan’s government, it was difficult to decide whether his failures and corruption scandals were more than his U-turns.

He said Prime Minister Imran Khan’s claim that just five years was not enough to bring about change was in fact an open admission of his failure and inability to lead the government.

Imran Khan first claimed he would make the change in 100 days, then asked for six months, then claimed to make the change in a year, and now he’s asking to be at least ten.

What a mockery of governance! exclaimed Sirajul Haq, answering a question.

The nationwide horse trading video simply showed the face of the loyalty seller, but those who bought his loyalty were hidden.

If the market for political loyalties was set up in the House of Presidents and ordered by the Chief Minister, then the whole party leadership was involved and the whole party could be declared corrupt and its entire political empire was built on corruption, did he declare.

Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) ameer Siraj recalled that the country had tested PPP, PML-N and Pakistan Tehreek Insaf to find that they were all serving the same status quo forces and plundering public money for the luxurious living of their masters and themselves.

The same ruling faces rule the country whether under political rule or under military dictatorship, applying the same corrupt capitalist policies to steal public money, tax the poor to serve the interests of local and foreign masters, a- he declares.

Sirajul Haq called on the masses to give votes and ratings to the Jamaat Islami which had proven that it had given the country honest and clear elected leadership over the past decades.

He said the nation sorely needed a capable and honest leadership to pull the country out of the multitude of crises, lift the masses out of despair and unite them on the basis of the country’s ideology instead of dividing them on political, regional and nationalist prejudices.

Only competent and clean leaders of Jamaat Islami can perform this task. I appeal to those peasants who want to have a prosperous Islamic Pakistan, and see it as an Islamic welfare state in the truest sense that could rule the entire Muslim world, then they should vote for JI, he said. -he says.

Other leaders, naib ameer Liaqat Baloch, Mian Muhammad Aslam, Deputy Secretary General Azhar Iqbal Hasan, Syed Waqas Anjum Jafri, Finance Secretary Nazir Ahmad Janjua, Information Secretary Qaiser Sharif and Mehmood Siddiqi were also present at the occasion.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos