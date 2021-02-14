



Turkey plans to send Syrian jihadists to fight in Kashmir, a Greek journalist said. Andreas Mountzouralias has …

Turkish paramilitary organization SADAT to target Kashmir – Reports Turkey plans to send Syrian jihadists to fight in Kashmir, a Greek journalist said. Andreas Mountzouralias detailed Turkish President Erdogan’s plans in his report Erdogan Sends Mercenaries to Kashmir at Pentapostagama. According to the report, this is part of the Erdogan attempt to replace Saudi Arabia’s leading position in the Islamic world by expanding its influence in South Asia. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoans, secret paramilitary group SADAT, led by his former chief military aide Adnan Tanrverdi, tapped Syed Ghulam Nabi Fai, a Kashmir-born convicted criminal who served time in the US federal prison, to prosecute charges. operations on American soil and mobilize resources India. A United States-based organization, the Kashmiri American Council (KAC), an organization funded by Pakistans Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI), in network with the front organization of SADAT, the Union of NGOs of the Islamic World. The KAC was officially listed as one of two DSB member organizations in the United States, and Fai was a board member of the DSB, the organization’s highest decision-making body. A review of past SADAT work shows that Fai has frequently participated in SADAT-organized events and even met in person Tanrverdi, a retired military officer who still advises the Turkish president, albeit unofficially after his departure. resigned in January 2020. SADAT has been functioning as a training and logistics center for jihadists in Turkey, Syria, Libya and other countries. Its leader Tanrverdi aims to transform Turkey’s secular system into an Islamist regime based on sharia and dreams of setting up an Islamic army with the participation of Muslim countries. In December 2019, following a session of the International Congress of the Islamic Union hosted by SADAT, Tanrverdi said his organization was working to pave the way for the arrival of the Mahdis (the prophesied savior and redeemer of Islam ).

