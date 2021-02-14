Apolitical visit, no alliance talks planned – The New Indian Express





By Express press service CHENNAI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate three works, completed at a cost of Rs 4,486.40 crore and lay the groundwork for two other projects to be executed at a total cost of Rs. 3,640 crore. The completed works to be inaugurated are: the extension of phase I of the Chennai metro completed at a cost of Rs 3,770 crore, fourth railway line between Chennai Beach and Attipattu (Rs 293.40 crore), the electrification of the Single line section at Villupuram – Cuddalore – Mayiladuthurai – Thanjavur and Mayiladuthurai-Thiruvarur (Rs 423 crore). It will lay the groundwork for the extension, renovation and modernization of the Grand Anicut canal system (Rs 2,640 crore) and also of the Discovery Campus of II T Madras (Rs 1,000 crore). Although the prime minister travels to Tamil Nadu amid speculation over the finalization of the AIADMK-led alliance, BJP leaders said his visit was official and not political in nature. P Sudhakar Reddy, co-head of BJP Tamil Nadu affairs in Thiruvotriyur, told reporters there was less chance of alliance-related talks when the prime minister visited on Sunday. “Once the election notice is released, discussions on the alliance will begin,” he added. BJP in charge of Tamil Nadu, CT Ravi also said the same. Sources said Bangaur Adigalar is likely to appeal to the prime minister at the Nehru Indoor Stadium, where the groundbreaking and foundation-laying ceremony is taking place. As part of Modi’s tight schedule, 15 minutes was set aside for informal meetings. Adigalar and others will likely meet him. CM Edappadi K Palaniswami and Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam are also expected to meet him there.

