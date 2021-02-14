Boris Johnson to call for cooperation on Covid-19 vaccine as UK hosts G-7 meeting next week, Europe News & Top Stories





LONDON (AFP, BLOOMBERG) – Britain said on Saturday (February 13) that it would use the first leaders meeting of its G-7 presidency next week to seek increased global cooperation on the distribution of the coronavirus vaccine and post-pandemic recovery plans. Prime Minister Boris Johnson will host the G-7 heads of state on Friday for a virtual meeting, their first gathering since April 2020 and the first major multilateral engagement by US President Joe Biden since taking office last month. They meet at a seaside retreat in Cornwall, southwest England, June 11 and 13, after last year’s rally in the United States was suspended due to the pandemic. Johnson is keen to boost Britain’s post-Brexit profile and his own international reputation, after criticizing his tactics during the country’s tense divorce from the European Union and his support for former US President Donald Trump. He pledged to focus his G-7 presidency on better coordination of the international response to the pandemic, as well as on climate change, before Britain hosts a United Nations climate change conference, COP26, in November. “The solutions to the challenges we face – from the colossal mission of delivering vaccines in every country, to the fight to reverse the damage to our ecosystems and lead a sustainable recovery from the coronavirus – lie in the discussions we have with our people. friends and partners around the world, “Johnson said in a statement on Saturday night. He added that “quantum leaps in science” had helped produce the Covid-19 vaccines needed to end the pandemic, and that global governments now have a responsibility to work together to distribute them. “Governments around the world now have a responsibility to work together to make the best use of these vaccines,” Johnson said. “I hope 2021 will be remembered as the year when humanity worked together like never before to defeat a common enemy.” Friday’s virtual meeting will see him welcome leaders from the United States, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, as well as the presidents of the European Council and the European Commission. Later in February, he will also chair a virtual UN Security Council meeting on the link between climate change and conflict – the first time that a British leader has chaired such a session since 1992. Discussions at the meeting will inform crucial action ahead of the UK-hosted COP26 summit to be held November 1-12 in the Scottish city of Glasgow, its Downing Street office said.







