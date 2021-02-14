Joey Essex and Celebs Go Dating stars outfitted by IK Collections





SOME of the male stars from a TV celebrity dating show were adapted and started by a Bradford tailoring company.

Joey Essex, Wayne Lineker, Curtis Pritchard and Tom Zanetti are some of the stars of the E4 reality TV hit Celebs Go Dating: The Mansion.

The quartet has been outfitted for next Thursday’s series finale by IK Collections, based in Westgate, Bradford.

The company made each of the men’s tuxedos for the showcase, after DJ Zanetti walked into the show mansion dressed in company clothes, prompting fellow competitors to follow suit.

Being @JoeyEssex_ is a FULL. TIME. JOB. #CelebsGoDating pic.twitter.com/ZcaTRMdVBh

– E4 (@ E4Tweets) February 10, 2021

The show sees a selection of celebrities and their potential love matches live together under one roof for the show to see if romance blooms.

Imran Khan, owner of IK Collections, said: “They looked really beautiful in the costumes, really smart.

Tom Zanetti walked into the mansion carrying some of our stuff and the other boys saw him and said they liked it. Tom is one of our regular customers

“They said they wanted some of our stuff, so we got their sizes and made them jackets. It’s a big thing for us.

From left to right, Joey Essex and Tom Zanetti in their IK Collections clothes

“It’s great that celebrities get their stuff from here.

“They sent me a video to say thank you very much. These boys have a lot of social media followers and they tagged me in a picture of them wearing the jackets. They also sent me a voicemail.

“They said they will all come to Bradford when the pandemic is over and they will get more from us.

Curtis pritchard

“It’s a proud moment for the Bradfordians. We’re doing it for the Bradfords. We want to put Bradford on the map in a good way.

“It’s really good for business. It is something different.

“The show is very big and successful.”

For the finale, IK Collections created a jacket with rhinestone crystals for Zanetti, a paisley print jacket for former Love Island star Pritchard and 3D fabric designs for reality TV star Joey Essex and Wayne, Ibiza bar owner and brother of Match of the Day presenter Gary Lineker.

Wayne Lineker

This is not the first time that Mr. Khan’s company has made clothing for high profile personalities.

Mr Khan helped outfit Prime Minister Boris Johnson for the second time after sending him cufflinks, a tie and suspenders.

He sent the cufflinks and received a response from Mr Johnson on Downing Street letterhead.

Mr Khan presented a costume for former Labor leader Jeremy Corbyn with the striped ‘For the Many’ words, which Mr Corbyn wore during the general election campaign in Whitby in 2019.

Imran Khan or IK collections

The designer also outfitted the late Captain Sir Tom Moore with three costumes last summer.

The Keighley-born fundraiser, who died at the age of 100 earlier this month, invited Mr Khan to his home where he completed his 100-round challenge which raised more than £ 33million sterling for NHS charities.

Captain Sir Tom tried on all three suits for the first time when he returned to Keighley last summer.

Other clients of IK Collections included boxers Chris Eubank Jr, Amir Khan, Tyson Fury and Duncan James of boyband Blue.







