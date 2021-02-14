Hong Kong plans tighter money laundering controls on mainland Chinese officials





Mainland Chinese officials who hide ill-gotten wealth in Hong Kong will face further scrutiny of their financial affairs amid a planned tightening of money laundering regulations in the territory. The Hong Kong government has proposed changes to the requirements for financial institutions and advisers that would introduce checks to mainland Chinese bank accounts and transactions of politically related persons. Currently, Hong Kong companies only need to apply more stringent money laundering controls to Politically Exposed Persons (PEPs) “outside the People’s Republic of China.” But Hong Kong’s Joint Financial Intelligence Unit, the money laundering watchdog, has proposed to change the rules apply to anyone outside the territory. “The amendment will make it clear to banks, lawyers, accountants and others in Hong Kong that the enhanced due diligence requirements that apply to foreign PEPs must also apply to PEPs from China,” said Alan Linning, partner at the firm of ‘lawyers Mayer. Brown. “Banks and law firms will have to treat all PEPs from China on their client lists as high risk clients.” Billions of dollars are laundered in Hong Kong every year, much of the proceeds of crime that are funneled out of mainland China or Macau. Global Financial Integrity, a US-based nonprofit, estimated that illegal flows out of China amounted to $ 1.08 billion between 2002 and 2011, with Hong Kong among the biggest beneficiaries. The Chinese government has long been concerned about illicit capital outflows, and has indicated it wants to curb officials and others using Hong Kong and other jurisdictions to hide their wealth. President Xi Jinping has declared the fight against corruption a hallmark of his leadership, vowing to catch both “tigers and flies” – that is, senior leaders as well as rank bureaucrats. inferior. Video: How the National Security Law is Changing Hong Kong The effort was extended to monitor Chinese officials in Hong Kong and the territory’s own rulers. Xi recently appointed an anti-corruption czar in Hong Kong, Shi Kehui, who will look into the affairs of local officials. The Hong Kong government closed consultations with the financial and legal services industries on proposed changes to money laundering late last month. The plans will align the territory with recommendations from the Financial Action Task Force, a global body that coordinates dirty money policy. In a review of money laundering controls in Hong Kong in 2019, the FATF criticized the city’s adherence to standards aimed at preventing the risk of PEP violations and ordered it to “bridge the technical gap” over the rules applicable to PEPs in China. The changes will make it more difficult for anyone linked to the Chinese Communist Party to transfer money to or around Hong Kong without verifying their identity, public office, associates and close family. PEPs are considered to pose a higher risk of potential money laundering violations because they are exposed to more opportunities to accept bribes or participate in corruption.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos