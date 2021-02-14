President Jokowi inaugurates the Napun Gete dam





POS-KUPANG.COM – In addition to the center of Sumba, President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) would also be visiting Sikka Regency to inaugurate the Napun Gete dam on Tuesday 2/16/2021. “We are therefore now in the final meeting to confirm the results of President Jokowi’s visit to Maumere on Tuesday February 16, 2021”, the head of public relations of the Sikka Regency Secretariat, Very Awalles, told Saturday. fortuna.press. (2/13/2021) According to Very, Jokowi’s presence in Maumere was to inaugurate one of the national Napun Gete dam projects and plant avocado butter. • Frederich hopes to become NTT’s food granary The president visits the Food Estate program in central Sumba “Based on the recap of the event received from the Secretary of State, Joko Widodo took off from Halim Perdanakusuma Airport in Jakarta at 7:30 am WIB to Frans Seda Maumere Airport and arrived around 11:00 am WITA,” Awales explained. . After taking a short break and completing a number of agendas in Maumere City, Jokowi is due to head to the Napun Gete Dam site. After the inauguration, immediately returned to Frans Seda Airport to fly to Jakarta. • Family forced to take corona patient’s body from Wirasakti hospital, Kupang Napun Gete Dam is located in Ilinmedo village, Waiblama district, Sikka Regency. The construction of the dam cost around Rp 800 billion. The Napun Gete Dam was built in January 2017. It is expected to be completed in August 2021 and is expected to encourage development in the region. Although the target is reached in August 2021, the progress of the dam construction appears to be ahead of the target. Even now, almost 100 percent and ready to be formalized its use. Preliminary water filling (impounding) began on December 28, 2020. The water holding capacity of Napun Gete Dam is 11 million cubic meters, which is not much different from the water capacity of Raknamo Dam at Kupang Regency. The Napung Gete Dam is one of seven dams previously commissioned by President Joko Widodo to build at NTT. The other six dams are Raknamo Dam in Kupang Regency, Rotiklot Dam in Belu Regency, Manikin Dam in Kupang Regency, Temef Dam in South Central Timor Regency and Welikis Dam in Belu Regency and Mbay, Nagekeo Regency.







