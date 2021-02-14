The way is now clear for Donald Trump to run for president again … but will he? | American News





It all seemed terribly predetermined.

A virtually harmless Senate trial – aside from a sudden jolt on the last day, when Democrats played at calling witnesses and the whole process looked like it could take weeks to complete.

In the end, it ended as we knew it – with Mr. Trump acquitted of instigating insurgency.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player

The moment Trump was acquitted

Democrats had more on their side this time around – an event the world watched unfold on TV screens, rather than a muddled appeal to Ukraine. It was visceral, not abstract.

They had a team of managers with a wealth of powerful material, who were much more convincing and less grandiose than in the first impeachment trial.

And they benefited from Republicans who had already publicly expressed their outrage at Donald Trump’s conduct and language on January 6.

Plus, they had a defense team that seemed to struggle to come up with a clear argument.

But ultimately – and critically – many felt the Democrats lacked constitutional backing.

The advance vote on the constitutionality of the trial gave us a very good idea of ​​where the final vote would end up. Only a small handful of Republicans backed the Democrats continuing the trial in the first place.

Of course, there was a nuance. Mitch McConnell, the Senate majority leader who voted for the president’s acquittal, delivered an excoriating speech after the trial – saying Donald Trump was “practically and morally responsible” for causing the riot on Capitol Hill.

So what stopped him from voting to condemn? The Constitution, he said. His belief is that you cannot condemn a former president.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player

January: Trump ‘provoked’ crowds, says McConnell

Democrats and critics saw this rather weakly. This is the same Mitch McConnell who could have decided to allow a trial while Mr. Trump was still in office, and decided not to do so.

So what is at stake? Some say it’s pure political survival. There are those who have an eye on the midterms, others who want to run in 2024. And there are those who don’t think Mr. Trump’s words have directly prompted a crowd.

Democrats tried to portray it as a defining moment – a chance for people to carve out their political legacy and forever remember calling Donald Trump.

But the point is, few people have felt obligated or able to do so. This means the path is now clear for Mr. Trump to show up in 2024. A close friend of his tells me he’s convinced he won’t in the end, but will probably tease us with it. headlines about it for a few years.

Image: The path is now clear for Trump to show up again – but will he?

Former president’s son Donald Trump Jr claims the Republican Party is Trump’s party. It’s more than rhetorical bluster. His father seems to have the party in a vise like a vise.

Yes, there are those like Nikki Haley who have been critical of Mr. Trump at length. There will be many more to come. But when it mattered most, the party backed him up.

Now they won’t be able to escape him. He doesn’t have Twitter, but he’ll find a way to make sure he’s heard. On these occasions – when it is convenient for them to calm down rather than amplify their voice – they will have a hard time finding the mute button.

Meanwhile, Democrats will have to be very selective about what they say. Joe Biden has made it clear he does not want to get drawn into an impeachment commentary as the American public is still in the midst of a pandemic.

