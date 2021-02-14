Governor to hand over 52 new fire trucks to KMC today





A ceremony will be held today at the Governor’s House to hand over the 52 fire trucks recently imported from China to the Karachi Metropolitan Corporation.

The governor of Sindh, Imran Ismail, will hand over the fire trucks, which were bought by the federal government, to company officials. A flag march of a fleet comprising 50 fire tenders and two bowsers was held in Karachi on Saturday.

The spokesperson for the governor’s house said the flag march was organized to educate the masses on the emergency measures needed to deal with any fire incident.

The march started at the governor’s house and ended at the West District District Commissioner’s office after passing through Sharea Faisal.

The spokesperson said that the fire engine fleet would be helpful in improving Karachi’s fire fighting capacity.

A sum of 1.4 billion rupees was spent to purchase these fire vehicles as part of the federal government’s development program in Karachi.

The spokesman said the fire trucks were a gift from Prime Minister Imran Khan to the people of Karachi.

He said that never in the past had such large numbers of fire trucks been purchased for Karachi. He said their technology was very advanced compared to how conventional fire trucks work.

New fire trucks are said to be equipped with high pressure water guns and other special features to quickly deal with any fire emergency.

Meanwhile, Governor Imran Ismail met with President Dr Arif Alvi at the governor’s house. The meeting took into consideration ongoing development works, fire trucks purchased by the federal government for the city, Karachi’s transformation plan and other import aspects related to the city.

President Alvi said the federal government has provided maximum assistance to make Karachi the economic center of Pakistan. He said the provision of modern fire vehicles to improve Karachi’s firefighting capability is a good development. He said the provision of fire trucks would be helpful in responding to any fire emergency in the city in a timely manner.

He hopes the townspeople will get some help from the federally funded development work underway in the town.

President Alvi said that the support provided by the Center would greatly contribute to the development of the province. He said that a new phase of development had started in Sindh.

