When Prime Minister Modi ridicules protesters, Andolanjeevi freedom movement is also insulted Shiv Sena -ANI

Bombay (Maharashtra) [India], February 14 (ANI): Shiv Sena on Sunday accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of ridiculing protesters, including farmers agitating against the three farm laws and those who fought for Indian independence after using the word “ andolanjeevi ” (one who feeds on manifestations).

Shiv Sena spokesperson Saamana’s editorial pointed out that the BJP would not have seen such a meteoric rise if it had not organized protests on several issues, including the Ram temple movement and the ‘inflation.

“Prime Minister Modi mocked the unrest in the country. The BJP continued its agitation from the emergency to the Ayodhya movement, from inflation to the withdrawal of Article 370 from Kashmir. If the Ram movement had not taken place, the BJP would not have been When PM Modi of this BJP ridicules the demonstrators by calling them “andolanjeevi”, the freedom movement is also insulted ”, he said. he declares.

“Stop the protests in the country. Protest means conspiracy of foreign powers. Some people live only from the movements. The prime minister ridiculed the activists who took to the road by mentioning the word” andolanjeevi “. Not just the farmers who protested against the agricultural law for three months, those who protested for the independence of the country were also ridiculed with his remark, ”he said.

The Shiv Sena also criticized the BJP saying that the founder of Jana Sangh, Shyama Prasad Mukherjee, had protested against the revocation of section 370 and that his sacrifice is now called “andolanjeevi”.

“What should we call the agitations of the BJP? The BJP has stirred up a lot of agitations. Then they were made for political interests and to gain power, that is. Repeal of the article Kashmir 370 was the biggest movement in the life of the BJP. Protested to repeal Article 370. Mukherjee’s sacrifice is now called “andolanjeevi.” When revolutionaries come to power, they first take the sacrifice of ideals of revolutionaries. This is happening in our country, ”the editorial read.

Prime Minister Modi first mentioned the word “ andolanjeevi ” when responding to the motion of thanks on the president’s speech to Rajya Sabha on February 8.

He had said that a new community has emerged in the country – “andolanjeevi” – which can be spotted at every manifestation and parasitizes the nation.

“We are familiar with some terms like“ Shram Jivi ”and“ Buddhi Jivi. ”But I see that for some time now a new entity has appeared in this country -“ Andolan Jivi. ”This community can be spotted everywhere. Is a protest. , whether it is the commotion of lawyers, students or workers, sometimes at the forefront and sometimes from behind. They cannot live without protests. We must identify these people and protect the nation from them . They are parasites. Said the minister. (ANI)

