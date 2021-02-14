Politics
Nonetheless, Xi persisted with Biden’s support
If a tree falls in the forest and no one hears it, what does it mean when a phone does not ring? This philosophical chestnut comes back every time a new US President calls his allies and clients or, if you are Joe Biden, when the calls are to your deepest enemy Benjamin Netanyahu or your ex-friend and now near-enemy Xi Jinping. .
From time to time you are reminded that the Khomeinis and Khameneis, as well as Osama bin Ladens, are also right. The politicians of the Americas are decadent and blameless. They substitute image for reality, and when it goes wrong, they pretend it never happened. Everything about Joe Biden is wrong, from his teeth to the random musings that overtake them. The whole world sees it, but an administration that has drifted into power on a cloud of fantasy, inflated by a largely complicit media, is urging us not to do so.
Biden confronts Chinas Xi on the first call, Politico reports. Biden couldn’t face a cheese sandwich without a secondary order of prosthetic paste.
In the first call with Xi since the election, Biden warns him about human rights, reports The New York Times. It’s a warning about human rights abuses that Xi says are not happening.
Last night, I was on the phone for two straight hours with Xi Jinping, Biden told reporters on Thursday, as if bragging about the strength of a young man’s bladder. We are not moving, they will eat our lunch.
But the Americas lunch had long been served in China, and Biden was a constant supporter of serving it. What comes next is the tab. This, as is traditional, will be paid for by ordinary Americans and other suckers.
The Washington Post is right, if only by accident: Biden has the first call as president with Xi Jinping. It’s Biden who is now the weaker party, ringing the bell for favors so he can confirm his false view of reality and the false impressions his national media are pushing. Substituting fiction for reality is, of course, a sure and short road to disaster. And that’s the path we’re on.
For similar image reasons, Biden or the managers who make up his cue cards are sending a signal by not sending a signal to Netanyahu. The message is that the Obama days are back. Netanyahu is about to take the triple nasty step, first for denouncing the Obama deal with Iran in Congress in 2015, again for playing with villainous Donald Trump, and again for catching up with the Gulf monarchies.
Who are the recipients of this infantile theater? Not Netanyahu. He expected nothing less, given how he behaved and how Obama, Biden and Hillary Clinton behaved toward Israel during the Obama years. He doesn’t care and with the deepening ties with Russia, China, and its new Sunni Arab allies, he doesn’t need to worry.
Not the leaders of the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain, Morocco and Sudan, who risked a lot in opening relations with Israel, just as the United States always wanted them to do so only for the Biden administration to recognize. reluctantly that she was ready to let these peace accords hold. They care less and less too. Everyone in the region knows America is over and that Russia and China are the foreign powers to watch.
The intended recipients are the new Democratic allies, the American media zealots and the Iranian regime’s mullahs. The trauma of Trump’s reality shock welded most of America’s media to Democrats. They are deeply concerned that Biden symbolically rejects Netanyahu, because all they care about is their side winning the national image war. Reality the reality of the collapse of the position of the Americas in the Middle East and West Asia, the reality of the collapse of home politics means nothing. They don’t care about the national interest: they care about the proximity of power.
The Biden administration cannot do any harm in the eyes of the media, unless it’s on issues of racial or gender equity. Even then, no one complained that the first recipients of Bidens’ fuzzy wisdom were the rulers of Canada, the UK, Ireland, Germany and France. Biden favored a group of white men and Angela Merkel over the phone. We were told that was how serious diplomacy was.
This, like most of what the media tells us about the Biden administration, is absurd. Serious diplomacy is done with people who don’t like you. People like Benjamin Netanyahu, who accurately sees Joe Biden as a fool and a fool. People like Ali Khamenei from Iran, who doesn’t care about the call because he already knows that somehow Biden will give him whatever he wants, whether he wants it or not. People like Xi Jinping, who surely can’t believe his luck that Donald Trump, the first president since the Korean War to give China a hard time, has been replaced by semi-senile father Hunter Bidens.
The world is saying goodbye to America. Americans need to understand that this means they too will say goodbye to America. Dream.
