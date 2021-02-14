Timeline of events, NIA investigation and surgical strikes in India





Home National Website 2 Years of Pulwama Terrorist Attack: Chronology of Events, NIA Investigation and Indian Surgical Strikes Outlook Web Bureau 2021-02-14T08: 58: 56 + 05: 30 2 Years of Pulwama Terrorist Attack: Chronology of events, NIA investigation and Indias Surgical Strikes outlookindia.com 2021-02-14T09: 02: 28 + 05: 30

February 14, 2021, marks two years since the Pulwama terrorist attack when 40 members of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) were killed in Pulwama, Jammu and Kashmir after a suicide bomber killed thrust a truck loaded with IEDs into a CRPF convoy.

The attack took place when a convoy of 78 buses with 2,500 CRPF members was heading towards Srinagar from Jammu.

The attack further escalated tensions between India and Pakistan, which resulted in surgical strikes by the Indian Air Force along the Line of Control.

Chronology of events:

February 14, 2019: An IED explosion occurred near the Awantipora in Pulwama at 3:15 p.m. 40 CRPF members lost their lives, while many more were injured.

February 15, 2019: The Ministry of External Affairs accused Pakistan of being behind the attack. Pakistan has denied India’s claims.

February 19, 2019: India denied visas to Pakistani shooters scheduled to compete in the ISSF Shooting World Cup. Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan has announced that Pakistani forces stand ready to respond to any military action.

February 26, 2019: The Indian Air Force carried out surgical strikes across the border targeting Jaish-e-Mohammad camps in Pakistan.

In 2020, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) filed a lawsuit in a special court in Jammu against 19 people, including Masood Azhar, the leader of the banned terrorist group Jaish-e-Mohammed, for planning the terrorist attack. .

The 13,500-page indictment bulletin names Masood Azhar, his brothers – Abdul Rauf and Ammar Alvi – and his nephew Mohammed Umer Farooq, who infiltrated India in 2018 and were subsequently killed during one of the encounters at South Kashmir.

The results indicate that suicide bomber Adil Ahmed Dar was driving a vehicle loaded with 200 kg of explosives. The explosives-laden vehicle was rammed into a bus carrying CRPF personnel in Lethpora in Pulwama district of South Kashmir on February 14, 2019.

