Politics
Boris Johnson to host G7 meeting next week to push for global vaccine deployment
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson will host a virtual meeting of G7 leaders next week to call for action to ensure equal global distribution of COVID-19 vaccines and to prevent future pandemics, his office said on Saturday.
The Rich Nations Group of Seven leaders meeting on Friday is the first since April last year and will be Joe Biden’s first major multilateral engagement as US president, Downing Street said.
“The solutions to the challenges we face, from the colossal mission of delivering vaccines in every country, to the fight to reverse the damage done to our ecosystems and lead a sustainable recovery from the coronavirus, lie in the discussions we have with our friends and partners around. the world, ”Johnson said.
Johnson will call on the G7 to work on a comprehensive approach to pandemics, such as designing an early warning system, that would end “the nationalist, divisional politics that marred the initial coronavirus response,” his office said .
The World Health Organization has warned that a “me-first” vaccine policy by rich countries could leave the poorest and most vulnerable at risk, while also allowing a situation in which the virus could continue to grow. to spread and mutate.
Britain itself was caught in a row between the European Union and Anglo-Swedish drugmaker AstraZeneca over vaccine supply, which almost led the bloc to impose emergency measures to prevent exports of projectiles to the UK via Northern Ireland.
“Quantum leaps in science have given us the vaccines we need to end this pandemic for good,” Johnson said in a statement. “Now, global governments have a responsibility to work together to make the best use of these vaccines.”
In June, Johnson is set to host the first in-person summit of G7 leaders in nearly two years at a seaside village in Cornwall, south-west England, which will focus on rebuilding the pandemic and climate change , an absolute priority for Great Britain before the COP26 conference which it is to host in November. (Report by Michael Holden edited by Helen Popper)
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]