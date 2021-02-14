Boris Johnson to host G7 meeting next week to push for global vaccine deployment

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson will host a virtual meeting of G7 leaders next week to call for action to ensure equal global distribution of COVID-19 vaccines and to prevent future pandemics, his office said on Saturday.

The Rich Nations Group of Seven leaders meeting on Friday is the first since April last year and will be Joe Biden’s first major multilateral engagement as US president, Downing Street said.

“The solutions to the challenges we face, from the colossal mission of delivering vaccines in every country, to the fight to reverse the damage done to our ecosystems and lead a sustainable recovery from the coronavirus, lie in the discussions we have with our friends and partners around. the world, ”Johnson said.

Johnson will call on the G7 to work on a comprehensive approach to pandemics, such as designing an early warning system, that would end “the nationalist, divisional politics that marred the initial coronavirus response,” his office said .

The World Health Organization has warned that a “me-first” vaccine policy by rich countries could leave the poorest and most vulnerable at risk, while also allowing a situation in which the virus could continue to grow. to spread and mutate.

Britain itself was caught in a row between the European Union and Anglo-Swedish drugmaker AstraZeneca over vaccine supply, which almost led the bloc to impose emergency measures to prevent exports of projectiles to the UK via Northern Ireland.

“Quantum leaps in science have given us the vaccines we need to end this pandemic for good,” Johnson said in a statement. “Now, global governments have a responsibility to work together to make the best use of these vaccines.”

In June, Johnson is set to host the first in-person summit of G7 leaders in nearly two years at a seaside village in Cornwall, south-west England, which will focus on rebuilding the pandemic and climate change , an absolute priority for Great Britain before the COP26 conference which it is to host in November. (Report by Michael Holden edited by Helen Popper)