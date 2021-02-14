Dangerous air





Air quality in Lahore on Friday and Saturday was among the worst in the world, putting the city ahead of New Delhi and Beijing, for most of the two days. The Air Quality Index showed an air quality ranking of over 300 in Lahore, which is described as unsafe. Essentially, this means that the number of PM2.5 particles in the air, which are the most dangerous components of air pollution, is higher than in most other cities around the world. It is now a common occurrence in Lahore during the winter, when the cooler air captures the particles and keeps them suspended in the air. It is also true that air quality did not start to be monitored until after 2017, when a system to measure air quality and PM2.5 particles was put in place and reports published regularly. Citizens have also been taken to court on the matter, but the results have so far been negligible without any positive impact on citizens’ lives.

As Prime Minister Imran Khan said on Friday, the air quality in Lahore is so dangerous that it could reduce the life of a person from 6 to 11 years old. The prime minister called on citizens to work alongside the government to address this issue, essentially planting more trees, which could help soak up pollution and release oxygen into the air. The Prime Minister has started planting 51 man-made forests in Lahore, starting with one in Jelani Park on Jail Road in the city. However, at the same time, environmental activists protested against the cutting down of a large number of trees in the Gulberg district, near Kalma Chowk, where there are nurseries selling plants of various kinds. Trees were felled to “develop” the area and construct buildings and other sites, possibly including a square or housing. It is this policy that will have to be changed so that the trees that already exist in Lahore are not cut down.

Air pollution is caused by vehicle emissions, burning crops and other wastes, emissions from factories, brick kilns and other man-made factors. There have been attempts over the years to make people aware of this. Indeed, awareness has increased and citizens of Lahores are worried about the air situation in the city in which they live. Last year, several young people took the case to the High Court in Lahore and called for action to improve air quality. they could live in safety. But it will take a massive effort to improve air quality, reduce the number of vehicles on the roads, and make Lahore a safe place to breathe again.

