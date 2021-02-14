Experts say Xi-Biden call bodes well for potential China-U.S. Cooperation __ (cctv.com)





– “History has witnessed the importance of Sino-US cooperation,” said Jeffrey Greene, president of the China-US Aviation Heritage Foundation. – “The fact that the two leaders have a phone call is a good thing” because “the relations between the two countries are very important,” said Ali el-Hefny, former Egyptian ambassador to China and former deputy minister Foreign Affairs. BEIJING, Feb. 12 – The phone conversation between Chinese President Xi Jinping and his US counterpart Joe Biden bodes well for potential cooperation between China and the United States, experts around the world have said. Xi responded to a phone call from Biden on the eve of the Lunar New Year on Thursday morning. The two presidents wished each other good luck for the Year of the Ox and had an in-depth exchange of views on Sino-US relations and major international and regional issues. Jon R. Taylor, professor and chair of the Department of Political Science and Geography at the University of Texas at San Antonio, said the phone call was “encouraging.” Noting that there are differences between the two sides in several areas, Taylor said, “It is important to understand that they have also talked about a variety of areas for potential cooperation.” Deeming the conversation as “the first step” in a long process to stabilize Sino-US relations and slowly improve bilateral engagement, Taylor said, “This is a welcome start given the last four years of the language. increasingly antagonistic to (former US President Donald) Trump. and actions towards China. “ Likewise, Xulio Rios, director of the Observatory of Chinese Policy in Spain, said the high-level phone conversation will help both sides move in the same direction. To stabilize bilateral relations and avoid strategic errors of judgment, China and the United States should respect each other’s fundamental interests and expand the cooperation program, Rios said. Criticizing the former US administration’s hegemonic obsession that led to a stalemate, Rios called on the Biden administration to sketch a possible alternative to US relations with China. “The fact that the two leaders have a phone call is a good thing” because “the relations between the two countries are very important,” said Ali el-Hefny, former Egyptian ambassador to China and former deputy minister of Foreign Affairs. Despite some differences to be expected, China and the United States have many common interests, el-Hefny said, adding that “it is important for the United States and China to overcome the differences by a constant dialogue, consultation and communication. “ “History has witnessed the importance of Sino-American cooperation,” said Jeffrey Greene, president of the Sino-American Aviation Heritage Foundation. “The proven history of friendship and cooperation dramatically demonstrates that by working together our two countries can overcome all obstacles and achieve all goals and work together successfully for the benefit of the whole world,” said Greene.

