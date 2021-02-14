Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Virtually Launch Work on Jorhat-Majuli Bridge on February 18 | Guwahati News





GUWAHATI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will virtually launch construction of an 8km long bridge connecting Majuli, the world’s largest inhabited river island, and Jorhat on February 18. The project was initiated by the National Democratic Alliance government ahead of the 2016 assembly. Elections in the state.

Following this, Modi will embark on his third trip in 30 days to the polled state when he travels to Dhemaji on the north bank of the Brahmaputra on February 22. He was in Sivasagar on January 23 to distribute land ownership certificates to indigenous people without land. and in Dhekiajuli on February 7, where he practically laid the foundation for two medical schools in the state.

The two-lane bridge will be built by UP State Bridge Corporation Ltd at an estimated cost of Rs 925 crore and is expected to be completed within four years. The agreement was signed last Monday between the Union Ministry of Road and Motorway Transport CE (Zone V) and UP State Bridge Construction Corporation.

The ministry tweeted, The project is resumed to meet long-awaited demand from the local public.

Chief Minister of Assam Sarbananda Sonowal, who is an MP for Majuli, said: The construction of one of the most important bridges over the Brahmaputra connecting Jorhat to the sacred island of the Majuli River is a big infra project for New India.

Five years ago in February, before the Assembly elections, the Minister of Road Transport Nitin Gadkari laid the foundations for two bridges, one connecting Sivasagar-Desangmukh-Tekeliphuta-Dhakuakhana and another connecting North Lakhimpur-Majuli and Jorhat. The first bridge has not yet materialized while the second alignment of bridges has been changed to Jorhat-Majuli.

Majuli Island is bounded by the Subanisri River and its tributaries to the northwest, the Kherkutia Suti (a channel of the Brahmaputra) to the northeast and the main Brahmaputra river to the south and southwest.

