Government is responsible for treatment costs for side effects of Covid-19 vaccination





JAKARTA, KOMPAS.com – President Joko Widodo issued Presidential Decree No. 14/2021 as an amendment to Presidential Decree No. 99/2020 regarding the procurement of vaccines in the context of the Corona virus disease pandemic. There are a number of changes to the presidential decree that was signed on February 9, 2021. One of the new rules contained in the presidential regulations is government funding for people who have health problems after receiving the Covid-19 vaccination. Also read: Jokowi Presidential Decree: People with Disabilities or Death from Covid-19 Vaccine Compensated This is governed by Article 15A of Presidential Decree No. 14 of 2021. The following rules are stated: Article 15A (1) In order to monitor post-monitoring events Covid-19 vaccination as referred to in Article 15 must be carried out the recording and the report as well as the investigation (2) the records and reports as well as the investigations referred to in paragraph (1) shall be carried out by the health service establishments or health offices in accordance with the provisions of the laws and regulations. (3) Based on the results of the registration and notification as well as the investigation referred to in paragraph (2), a field etiology study will be carried out by the Regional Study and Management Committee post-vaccination linkage events and a Causality study by the National Committee for the evaluation and management of post-vaccination linkage events. Also Read: Jokowi Signs New Presidential Decree, There Are Sanctions To Stop Welfare With Fines For Not Participating In The Covid-19 Vaccination

(4) For post-Covid-19 vaccination cases referred to in paragraph (1), the treatment and treatment is carried out in accordance with the medical information and treatment protocols, then the cost of treatment and treatment is carried out with the provisions following: a. for active participants in the national health insurance program, covered by the national health insurance mechanism; and b. for non-active participants in the national health insurance program and other than participants in the national health insurance program, it is financed by other funding mechanisms from the state revenue and expenditure budget which is put implemented in accordance with statutory provisions in the field of State finance (5) Health services for non-active participants of the national health insurance program and other than participants of the national health insurance program as indicated in paragraph (4) letter b must be provided in an equivalent manner to health services national health insurance class III. Program. (6) In the case of the result of the causal study, there is a claim that it is influenced by the product Covid-19 vaccine, The Food and Drug Control Agency takes samples and analyzes in accordance with legal provisions.

