Scottish independence: launch of a campaign comparing Boris Johnson to Donald Trump





A NEW independence poster campaign is launched today that will compare Boris Johnson to Donald Trump for his “denial of democracy” in a second referendum.

The ads will also highlight concerns about the state pension and how Scotland can take a different approach to economics and welfare once it leaves the UK.

The initiative, which will also be rolled out on social media, is organized by Believe in Scotland, the national Yes campaign set up by Business for Scotland. The first wave of billboards will go up to sites in major cities across the country and Believe in Scotland said it is working closely with local Yes groups to book smaller, more rural sites. Gordon MacIntyre-Kemp, the organizer of the Believe in Scotland campaign, said more than 50 sites across Scotland will be booked over the next two months. He told the Sunday National: “With so much internalization and discord in the Yes movement right now, we want to offer independence supporters the chance to unite behind a campaign of positive independence messages, innovative and very efficient ”. The campaign will focus on several key messages, targeting areas with specific demographics. The first week will see messages about Scotland’s right to hold a second referendum after a Yes majority in the May elections in Holyrood. One of the ads compares Johnson saying no to a second independence referendum to Trump’s calls to stop the count in the US presidential election. During his visit to Scotland last month, the Prime Minister again signaled that he would reject Nicola Sturgeon’s request for a second referendum if there was an independent majority in the May election. He said: “The same people who talked over and over again about another referendum said just a few years ago, in 2014, that it was a generation-to-generation event. I tend to stick to what they said the last time. Another commercial will focus on pensions, pointing out that the UK pays the worst state pension in the developed world as a percentage of final income, according to data from the Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD). Believe in Scotland calls for the pension to increase to at least the European average and also urges the SNP to confirm a new economic message for independence refocused on the well-being of Scots. The organization’s 14,000-member Facebook group and its paid members were given the opportunity to select which images to use in the advertising campaign. The pension post alone was shared nearly 1,000 times on Facebook and seen by nearly 50,000 people before the campaign began. MacIntyre-Kemp said “several thousand pounds” have been allocated to the new push to build support for Yes, which comes as opposition parties are “in the midst of a campaign and in panic mode.” He said this could be seen in the “politicization” of the pandemic, such as recent accusations that Scotland is falling behind on the vaccination schedule. Last week, the 21st consecutive poll recorded majority support for independence. Some 47% of respondents said Scotland should be an independent country, with 42% against in the Savanta ComRes study, commissioned by the Scotsman, When I don’t know are excluded, 53% supported Yes, while 47% supported No. Believe in Scotland has also partnered with The National to launch the Yes Challenge, to nominate an undecided friend to receive 24 articles explaining the benefits of independence. The series kicked off with an article where Scots explain what makes them believe in independence.







