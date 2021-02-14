No relief for electricity consumers anytime soon: Fawad – Journal





LAHORE: Federal Minister of Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhry says there is no chance of relieving the masses in terms of electricity tariffs, as consumers always pay half the cost of electricity. electricity.

He said previous governments needlessly installed expensive IPP projects that worked even on expensive fuel oil. As the country imports heating oil and pays its bills in dollars, he said, electricity bills have gone up. He also said that the PDM and the price hike are one and the same.

Mr. Chaudhry addressed the media after the launching ceremony of the Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) FM Radio 98.6 iOS app and upgraded website on Saturday at LCCI.

The federal minister clarified that the secret ballot for senatorial elections would do more harm to opposition parties than to the ruling party. He said the ruling party had presented a full package of electoral reforms to parliament and stressed that it was high time for the opposition to come forward and discuss the reforms.

Chaudhry also said the PDM would not be able to make its long march scheduled for March 26 as PDM leader Maulana Fazalur Rehman would rather submit a response to the NAB than join a sit-in.

The minister said that the future of the country is associated with modern technologies and the government wants to make Pakistan a technological powerhouse.

Stating that the science and technology sector has not received special attention in the past, the Minister said: We are closely monitoring technological advancements.

He said the decision of previous governments to turn the Pakistani economy into an import-based economy modeled on Dubai and Singapore was wrong. He said Prime Minister Imran Khan had revived industrialization and manufacturing in the country. He said the civil and military interface had been created and now they were exchanging their research.

Mr Chaudhry said Pakistan was importing medical equipment, when the first wave of Covid-19 hit the country, but now Pakistan was one of 18 countries that made ventilators.

I think the government should stay away from business and let the private sector do its job, Chaudhry said and added that businessmen should keep an eye out for companies that come in and become obsolete at the to come up. He said some PSQCA operations would soon be privatized.

The minister said 5G technology will bring a revolution and added that Pakistan needs a stable internet to take full advantage of technological advancements.

He said cannabis was an alternative to cotton and its production would bring benefits to the economy on a large scale. He said farms for the production of cannabis were being established in Jhelum, Peshawar, Chakwal and Islamabad.

Mr Chaudhry said Pakistan has the most lucrative auto policy of electric vehicles and electric vehicles will take precedence over others and help reduce environmental pollution. He said businessmen could get advice on business trends from his department. He admitted that certification was one of the main obstacles to export promotion that needed to be removed.

He said that the PTI government has also revived the healthcare industry and added that Pakistan’s pharmaceutical sector is booming and a leading company is going to establish a factory to manufacture dialysis equipment in Pakistan.

LCCI President Mian Tariq Misbah stressed that every professional and organization must keep pace with the demands of modernization in the age of information technology and digitization. He said the LCCI launched its app in December 2020 for Android users, but taking into account the needs of iPhone users and ensuring its presence in the Apple App Store, the Chambers team had introduced another edition of the LCCI application. He said the Lahore chamber also appreciated the distinction of having a cutting edge FM radio setup. He said his team updated the FM LCCI radio website and praised Muhammad Haroon Arora’s efforts in this regard.

LCCI Vice President Tahir Manzoor Chaudhry, Former Presidents Mian Misbah ur Rehman, Sohail Lashari, Executive Committee members and S / C on IT Infrastructure and Development Organizer Muhammad Haroon Arora also spoke.

Posted in Dawn on February 14, 2021

