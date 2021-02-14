Donald Trump acquitted by Republican allies who hope other courtrooms will loosen his grip on the party





The Senate impeachment trial was up to Donald Trump to lose.

The 45th President of the United States has become the first in history to face a second Senate impeachment trial. He was again acquitted, this time of the charge of inciting insurgency on the U.S. Capitol on January 6.

But even after leaving office, Mr. Trump retained the same steadfast support of Republican senators who saw him acquitted in his first Senate trial last year.

Democrats needed 17 Republicans to break ranks and join them in securing a conviction and that was a tall order from the start.

A fleeting moment of solidarity came with Senate Chaplain Barry Black’s opening prayer: “Lord, instill in them a spirit of non-partisan patriotism. Unite them in their efforts to do the right thing. better for America. “

Then both sides returned to partisan warfare.

It soon became clear that the main job of Mr. Trump’s defense attorney was to stop defections, using a fraction of their allotted time and rushing to vote.

Trump’s attorney, Michael van der Veen, described Mr. Trump as a victim of yet another political witch hunt.

“The article of impeachment currently before the Senate is an act of unjust political revenge and patently unconstitutional,” he said.

He rejected the two days of evidence from House Democrats, who used graphic video of the violence on Capitol Hill and a timeline of events in an attempt to link Mr. Trump’s actions to the riot.

“To pretend that the president in any way wished, wanted or encouraged illegal or violent behavior is an absurd and monstrous lie,” insisted Mr van der Veen.

Democrats have argued that without Mr. Trump, the January 6 riot would never have happened.

House Democrat Joaquin Castro said the former president had spent weeks grooming his supporters with bogus allegations of voter fraud and urged them to come to Washington on the same day the election was due to be certified by the Congress.

“Donald Trump called the crowd, gathered the crowd and lit the flame. All that followed was because of his actions,” Castro said.

“He saw January 6 as his last chance to stop the transfer of power. So as not to lose the presidency.”

It is an extraordinary claim that a sitting US president is instigating a violent uprising against his own government.

Trump still has a grip on the Republican Party

Senators were placed in the special position of being victims of the assault on Capitol Hill, then juried in Mr. Trump’s trial, while at risk of being targeted by the former president if they convict him.

Ultimately, Mr. Trump’s lawyers gave Republican senators the justification they needed to acquit, with seven Republicans joining Democrats in voting for impeachment.

That was six more votes against Mr. Trump than in last year’s trial, when Utah Senator Mitt Romney became the only Republican to vote against him and faced a huge backlash from him. of his party.

Mitt Romney was one of seven Republicans to vote for Donald Trump’s impeachment (Reuters: Tom Brenner)

Still, the tally was well below the two-thirds majority needed to convict.

By voting against impeachment, the US Senate gave the former president a victory and gave him the chance to run again.

He also leaves the Republican Party still in the grip of its leader who divides.

But that trial wasn’t just meant to convict the former president, said Norm Eisen, who served as the Democrats’ special advocate in the first impeachment trial.

“Any senator who does not convict, he is on the dock and he will be tried right next to Donald Trump,” Mr. Eisen told CNN.

Senators learned how close they were to the crowd

Democrats have entered this lawsuit knowing they are unlikely to succeed, but are determined to make Republicans pay a high public price for their continued support for the former president.

Americans have seen video reruns of the violence on Capitol Hill over the past month, but have always been shocked by new footage of the viciousness of the hand-to-hand combat between the police defending the Capitol and the rioters.

As the trial unfolded, Republicans began to show their unease.

“The no-guilt vote increases after today,” pro-Trump Senator Lindsay Graham told Fox News.

“I think most Republicans found the presentation of the House directors offensive and absurd.”

Certain revelations uncovered during the Senate trial continue to resonate in the political sphere.

During the attack on the Capitol, members of the Senate and the House were being evacuated as rioters entered the building and many were unaware of how far they had come to get caught by the crowd.

The trial was the first time they had seen footage of senators rushed to safety by details of their secret service from which guns had been drawn.

Trump’s treatment of his loyal deputy in the spotlight

The detailed timeline presented at the trial also revealed what Mr. Trump was doing while members of Congress were in hiding on Capitol Hill.

Mike Pence had to be ousted from Capitol Hill as Donald Trump supporters stormed the building to prevent it from certifying Joe Biden’s election victory (AP: John Minchillo)

Scenes of then-Vice President Mike Pence and his family being led to safety down the stairs were contrasted with Mr. Trump’s tweets and rioters’ cries to “hang Mike Pence.”

More than 10 minutes after the vice president was evacuated, Mr. Trump tweeted that Mr. Pence lacked “courage” for refusing to stop Joe Biden’s certification as the next president.

A retired Secret Service agent, speaking on condition of anonymity, told ABC it was likely that the threat to the vice president’s security was conveyed very quickly to the White House.

“It stands to reason that information about the threat to the vice president would have been passed to the president’s details and from there to senior White House officials,” he said.

“I would be shocked if it wasn’t.”

The allegation that Mr. Trump could have endangered the safety of his staunch vice president has angered some prominent Republicans.

Among them, Mr. Trump’s former ambassador to the UN, Nikki Haley, who regretted supporting the president while making false election statements.

“When I tell you I’m angry, that’s an understatement,” Ms. Haley told Politico.

“Mike was only loyal to this man. He was only a good friend of this man.”

What now for Trump’s Republican Party?

But even with his tarnished reputation, Mr. Trump retains the party’s grassroots support and leaves his political options open, either to represent himself or to influence the political careers of other Republicans.

Mr. Trump says his movement is just beginning. (Reuters: Carlos Barria)

Polls during the trial showed why Republican senators were afraid to condemn Mr. Trump, with 69% of Republicans saying they would be less likely to vote for a political candidate in their state if that person found Mr. Trump guilty in the trial.

The only surprise in the result was to see more Republican senators joining the efforts to convict Mr. Trump than in last year’s impeachment trial.

The only real tension was among Republicans, who were watching for signs of which senators from their party might be about to break ranks and vote against Mr. Trump.

Republican Senate leader Mitch McConnell has told his fellow Republicans in advance that he will vote for acquittal, even as he signaled that it should be a vote according to the conscience of each member.

Conscientious voting gave senators leeway to vote for what they thought was right, but also to vote based on their personal political circumstances.

A third of the Senate will be up for election next year, with Republicans defending the bulk of 20 out of 34 seats, including seats in several key states.

Democrats have been criticized for failing to conduct a thorough investigation into the events of January 6 and for rushing into this impeachment trial.

But they were at a stalemate, caught between holding Mr Trump accountable and implementing new President Joe Biden’s agenda involving key legislation that must pass through Congress.

At stake is a country still waiting for COVID-19 vaccines to be rolled out across the country and an economy to be repaired after a screeching halt.

Trump foreshadows a return to the spotlight

In the end, all parties won.

Democrats have championed their cause, not only in the Senate, but the American people, hoping to win in the court of public opinion.

Republicans once again proved their loyalty to the former president by voting for the acquittal and avoided a backlash from Mr. Trump and his supporters.

They did so, knowing that the former president’s actions on January 6 could still be subject to civil or criminal prosecution, leaving the judgment to another day.

Senator Mitch McConnell says Donald Trump may face criminal or civil prosecution for his actions (Reuters: Yuri Gripas)

Finally, Mr. Trump demanded exoneration from a “witch hunt,” maintaining his reputation as president of Teflon.

“Our historic, patriotic and magnificent movement to make America great again is just beginning,” Mr. Trump said in a statement released moments after the Senate vote.

“In the months to come, I have a lot to share with you, and I look forward to continuing our incredible journey together to achieve American greatness for all of our people.”

He can start a rival political party, create his own social media network, or broadcast his own show on Fox News.

But as his old ally Mitch McConnell warned on the Senate floor, real courtrooms now probably await him.

“President Trump is still responsible for everything he did during his tenure,” he said.

“He hasn’t run away with anything yet.”

