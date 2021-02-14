Joe Biden and Xi Jinping were speaking. Allegations by the US President against the Chinese leader

It was also the first phone call between Xi and the US president since he spoke with former US President Donald Trump in March. Since then, relations between the two countries have been, according to Reuters, the worst in decades.

According to a statement released by the White House, Joe Biden expressed his concern over China’s “unfair economic practices” during a conversation with Xi Jinping. The US president also pressured Xi on Beijing’s crackdown on Hong Kong and against the Uyghurs, as well as his measures against Taiwan.

Biden tweeted after the interview, “I told him I would work with China if it could benefit the Americans.”

“The confrontation between China and the United States will be a disaster for both sides and the world,” said the head of the People’s Republic of China, Xi Jinping.

Xi stressed that China and the United States have different views on some issues, but the key is mutual respect, treating each other as equals and dealing with differences in the right way, the key reported Thursday. Chinese official news agency Xinhua.

The CPC secretary general added that Beijing and Washington should resume the work of dialogue mechanisms to better understand each other’s intentions and avoid misunderstandings.

On Wednesday, just hours before his conversation with Xi, President Biden announced the creation of a Pentagon task force to prepare the country’s strategy towards China.

We are delighted that you are with us. Subscribe to the Onet newsletter to receive the most valuable content from us