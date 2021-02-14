India to provide 5 lakh doses of Covid vaccine to Canada after Trudeau appeal to PM Modi

After Prime Minister Justin Trudeau called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the coronavirus disease vaccine (covid-19), India in principle approved the supply of half a million doses of the Covishield vaccine for the Canada in February.

The Modi government has also decided to supply the Covid vaccine to the armies of Bangladesh, Nepal, Bhutan and other neighboring countries. The process of supplying the army to the army has already started and the vaccine will be distributed by the Indian army to friendly countries. The supplies will be a mixture of Covaxin and Covishield vaccines, similar to that applied to the frontline troops of the Indian armies.

According to people familiar with the development, as the supply and delivery of the Astra-Zeneca vaccine to Canada is on hold, Ottawa’s request was approved last week. Canada requested one million doses of the Covishield vaccine on February 5.

The vaccine supply to Canada was approved in principle after Prime Minister Trudeau called Prime Minister Modi on February 10. As the Canadian Prime Minister discussed the vaccine supply with Prime Minister Modi, he also ensured the safety and security of Indian diplomats and the Diaspora, who were targeted by the separatists. elements based in Toronto and Vancouver. Indian envoys in Ottawa and Vancouver have been threatened by so-called Khalistan separatists under the guise of protests against the three farm laws. However, action against the culprits identified by the Indian High Commission has yet to be taken even as the Royal Canadian Mounted Police investigate the matter.

Closer to home, the Ministry of External Affairs on Saturday approved the supply of the Covid vaccine to the armies of friendly countries, with Bhutan, Bangladesh and Nepal at the top of the list of priorities. It has been decided that supplies to the armed forces of friendly countries will be processed by the Indian armed forces as a sign of deepening defense cooperation.