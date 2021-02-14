A series of actions by social minister Risma while observing the site of the disaster, overcoming the floods to come early in the day





KOMPAS.com – Since his appointment to Minister of Social Affairs by President Joko Widodo, Tri Rismaharini often seen doing blusukan. In recent times, along with the many disasters that have occurred in several regions of Indonesia, Risma often conduct reviews of disaster-affected locations. During a visit to flood victims at North Halmahera Regency, North Maluku, on January 19, 2021, Risma said he had been tasked by President Joko Widodo to inspect the affected areas. During the exam, Risma often took actions that attracted attention. Here are a few. Help pack the rice Social Affairs Minister Tri Rismaharini assisted with the process of packing rice packages for flood victims in Jember, Monday (1/18/2021) Social Affairs Minister Tri Rismaharini assisted with the process of packing rice packages for flood victims in Jember, Monday (1/18/2021) While observing the evacuation of flood-affected residents at the Wonoasri Village Office, Jember Regency, East Java, Monday (1/18/2021), Risma also visited the general kitchen section. Report of Tribunnews, he also helps volunteers pack rice for residents to eat. The menu consists of rice with spicy eggs and vegetables. Also Read: Visit Flood Victims in North Halmahera, Minister Risma Ensures Residents Get Help The regent of Jember Faida was also present. For him, Risma asked about the amount of consumption prepared. “How much is provided?” He asked. Faida responded to 3,000 packets of rice. Risma said she came to Jember to watch. “I visited Jember, I continued to Lumajang to see the management of the affected areas,” he explained. Also Read: Revealed, Medan’s Butcher Cats Turn Out To Have A Catering Business

