Senate acquittal of Donald Trump exposed Republicans and Democrats’ failures





Saturday morning, the US Senate was in danger of having a useful moment. The night before, Republican MP Jaime Herrera Beutler had released – again – the story of her interactions with House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy on January 6. McCarthy, in hiding as insurgents stormed the Capitol, made a phone call to the then president. Donald Trump to urge him to call the crowd he sent to Congress to prevent the legislature from certifying that he would soon lose power. “Well, Kevin,” Trump replied, “I guess these people are more upset than you are about the election.” Herrera Beutler issued a statement calling on others to rally to her: “To the patriots who stood next to the former president during these conversations, or even the former vice president: if you have anything to add here , would now either be the time. “

It was a stunning confirmation of what was already evident: Trump loved what the mobs were doing, so he understandably took no action to stop them even as they threatened the safety of members of Congress and his own vice. -Pocket dog chair. It was his crowd doing his orders, and his point of view was simple: may it last long. This matches separate accounts of his call with Republican Senator Tommy Tuberville, whom he allegedly enlisted to continue delaying Congressional certification of the Electoral College vote as crowds blew up the doors and windows of the Capitol for put an end to this democratic process by Forcing.

It all landed with a crash in the Senate well, and soon the gears were in motion to call for witnesses – presumably with an eye to call Herrera Beutler to put this on the official record, under oath. Remarkably, the Senate Democrats asserted their political advantage, won the motion with 55 votes and appeared ready to call in witnesses who could further explain the full story for posterity. They could call HB. They could call Tommy Tuberville, who could also determine if Trump was aware of the danger Mike Pence was already in when he tweeted further attacks on him shortly after 2 p.m. They could call Pence himself. They could call someone who was in the White House that day and testify about what Trump was doing throughout the afternoon. With all of this, we could confirm that Trump took no action to stop the violence for an absolute purpose.

But it was all short-lived: after a period of chaos that crept into Saturday afternoon, Democrats fell back on the question of witnesses and agreed to a compromise in which Herrera Beutler’s statement was read in the feedback. It would surely make a difference after Trump’s attorney spent the entire trial shouting that “reports” were by definition inadmissible and irrelevant, a perfect fit for uncomfortable Republican senators terrified of The Base. The move also flies in the face of what House officials demonstrated at the start of the trial: this is a television nation that wants its information to be broadcast on video. And so it was confirmed that the Senate trial would reach its phased conclusion. Instead of witnesses, lawyers turned to Saturday afternoon speeches, making the same arguments we’ve heard six times already. That should have been enough, given that we all watched this damn thing happen on TV and Trump continued to issue public proclamations about how much he loved crowds. But we knew it wouldn’t, and it wasn’t. By mid-afternoon, the Senate had not condemned by 57 votes to 43.

We all watched this fucking thing happen on TV. But the witnesses would still have made a difference.

Some observing all this said it was a sensible move on the part of Democrats: According to some reports, Mitch McConnell was threatening to torpedo all legislative affairs until the trial was over. Republicans and Trump’s lawyers were publicly threatening to subpoena hundreds of witnesses – most of whom are said to be irrelevant to the case and designed to be served to viewers of Sean Hannity in bite-sized clips – and complicate the process with uncut bullshit. It’s not clear that they could have done anything other than calling for witness votes (indications are that Lindsey Graham would have needed 51 Senate votes to call Hillary Clinton to testify on Benghazi), but Democrats are are still folded.

The argument here is that most Americans don’t care about impeachment anyway, and most importantly, give them economic relief amid the continuing turmoil associated with the pandemic. The latter is certainly true: improving the lives of ordinary people should be the number one priority of Democrats – and, in theory, Republicans. Impeachment is just a TV show for wealthy liberals who hate Trump, even the most cynical observers might say. But it should be possible to do two things at the same time. If that meant rolling McConnell, as the Democrats will have to do at some point if they are to accomplish enough of their agenda to avoid getting run over halfway through, so be it. The filibuster must die, as must the illusory quest for bipartisanship. Perhaps it is politically easier to kill him when the issue at hand is a relief or infrastructure bill rather than an impeachment bill. But eventually it will have to happen if they are to succeed, say, HR 1.

And the impeachment wasn’t just a TV show. At its core, the trial was intended to distinguish between speech and violence in terms of what is an acceptable form of political expression in our society. Violence has been pervasive in American politics throughout this country’s history, but the President of the United States who tries to use force to stay in power has failed to persuade voters to keep him. there we must admit that ourselves, a new development. If the answer to that is you will get a slap in the face for doing it as long as your party controls 34 Senate seats, that is a terrible omen for this democratic republic. By tonight, Trump will run a screaming victory lap, TOTALLY EXEMPT! (He quickly issued a statement after the verdict that offered his move “is just beginning.”) Many people are waiting backstage, who have watched Donald Trump’s exploits over the past half-decade and fired all the bad lessons from his considerable achievements. The next Trump could be Trump himself, because he will not be banned from holding public office after orchestrating an outright assault on the foundations of American democratic autonomy. Either way, it’s hard to escape the feeling that this, or something like that, will happen again. Maybe the difference next time will be that it’s successful.

Perhaps there were never 67 votes to convict, although the Republican seven votes for condemnation were a start. Could the call for witnesses have unearthed nine others? A Republican lawmaker testifying under oath that Trump sided with the crowd while speaking with the Republican minority leader would have been convincing enough. Tommy Tuberville, with his vast intelligence, could have been a useful witness. Maybe it never would have happened – Mitch McConnell’s shameless speech immediately after the vote was probably proof of it – but Republican senators who voted against the clear weight of evidence could have been made to vote against so much weight. clear as possible. During this time, we could have placed more of the complete story in the historical archive.

But here we are on the other side of yet another lightning-fast and unsuccessful impeachment trial for a former President Donald J. Trump. Even if you think this is all hokey flimflam, and Democrats should just move on with gunshots and checks at people, consider that they’ll jump right into it all by … going on vacation. They’re on vacation all next week. If we hear the Let’s Go to Biden Legislative Agenda argument, they should start getting there on Tuesday. The rest of the country will be back to work by then.

