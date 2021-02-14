Politics
Biden calls for infrastructure, but will Congress listen?
US President Joe Biden meets with Governors and Mayors in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, DC, the United States, February 12, 2021. / Getty
Editor’s Note: William Jones is the Washington bureau chief for the Executive Intelligence Review and a non-resident member of the Chongyang Institute for Financial Studies, Renmin University of China. The article reflects the views of the author and not necessarily those of CGTN.
After his two-hour phone call with Chinese President Xi Jinping, US President Joe Biden met with a group of key senators with primary responsibility for the US economy and urged them on the need to fund major infrastructure for the United States. United.
Speaking of the rapid progress China has made in infrastructure development, Biden told senators, “They invest billions of dollars and deal with a whole range of issues related to transportation, the environment and a whole host of issues. ‘other things. So we just need to step up. “The president added,” I’m going to talk to these people, which is the key committee, is how we start this. I laid out what I think we should do . “
This is not a new revelation. President Trump had also touted an infrastructure program during the 2016 campaign, and it was one of the measures that won him overwhelming support from Americans. But his insistence that it be a mainstream private enterprise rather than government-funded initiative kept the project in limbo. And given that Congress wasn’t in the mood to compromise with Trump, negotiations for even minimal funding between Congress and the White House went nowhere.
Biden will face different issues in implementing such a program. He has to fund this through congressional funding as well, and there will be the usual objections from Republicans, and possibly some Democrats, who are more concerned with reducing the huge budget deficit than funding infrastructure.
A secondary problem will be that of the concerns of the supporters of the “Green New Deal”, which has become the leitmotif of the Democratic Party. Now we can develop an effective “green” transport program. China has done it overall. But if you want to reduce the use of fossil fuels, you must have a realistic alternative.
Environmental protesters are seen holding a banner halting construction of National Grids in Brooklyn, New York, United States, December 10, 2020. / Getty
Consistent with the concept of ‘energy flux density’, which was introduced many years ago by economist Lyndon LaRouche, but which has now gained a much broader understanding among policy makers, a growing economy must switch to energy sources that are less “energetic”. -dense “to those who are more” energy dense. “Wind and solar power is good, but does not have the same impact as, say, nuclear power. How many acres of land have you- you need to build solar panels to offset a coal power plant? Building them in a desert is not a bad idea, but relying on them to generate electricity in large cities portends the danger of occasional “blackouts” when the sun just isn’t shining.
China, on the other hand, does not have this problem. While they are building solar panels and windmills, they are also investing heavily in nuclear power and working overtime to develop nuclear fusion. Biden probably doesn’t have that option. The United States is no longer building nuclear power plants. The only major fusion research program at Princeton has been largely devoted to mothballs. In fact, the United States is in the process of dismantling many of its nuclear power plants, largely under pressure from the “green movement”.
The president could of course change course and start building nuclear power plants, but he would have to face strong head winds from his own party. The “green movement” in the United States has its roots in what was called the “zero growth movement” in the 1970s, which was fiercely anti-nuclear. The president will therefore have to engage in a major fight within his own ranks if he is to succeed in launching a nuclear program. But without viable alternatives to maintain a high level of energy production while reducing dependence on coal, oil and gas, such a “green policy” will be more deadly for the US economy.
It’s probably a positive sign that Biden is looking at China’s infrastructure program. If he avoids the foolish idea of trying to “bring down” China’s successful development strategy, which was the Achilles heel of the Trump administration, he could learn some useful lessons. And the main lesson is that any dismantling of energy production for environmental reasons must be paired with an equally or more efficient energy source to replace it. Otherwise, the price will be paid by a general reduction in energy flow and an increasing death rate for the American people.
