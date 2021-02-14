Biden calls for infrastructure, but will Congress listen?

US President Joe Biden meets with Governors and Mayors in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, DC, the United States, February 12, 2021. / Getty

Editor’s Note: William Jones is the Washington bureau chief for the Executive Intelligence Review and a non-resident member of the Chongyang Institute for Financial Studies, Renmin University of China. The article reflects the views of the author and not necessarily those of CGTN.

After his two-hour phone call with Chinese President Xi Jinping, US President Joe Biden met with a group of key senators with primary responsibility for the US economy and urged them on the need to fund major infrastructure for the United States. United.

Speaking of the rapid progress China has made in infrastructure development, Biden told senators, “They invest billions of dollars and deal with a whole range of issues related to transportation, the environment and a whole host of issues. ‘other things. So we just need to step up. “The president added,” I’m going to talk to these people, which is the key committee, is how we start this. I laid out what I think we should do . “

This is not a new revelation. President Trump had also touted an infrastructure program during the 2016 campaign, and it was one of the measures that won him overwhelming support from Americans. But his insistence that it be a mainstream private enterprise rather than government-funded initiative kept the project in limbo. And given that Congress wasn’t in the mood to compromise with Trump, negotiations for even minimal funding between Congress and the White House went nowhere.

Biden will face different issues in implementing such a program. He has to fund this through congressional funding as well, and there will be the usual objections from Republicans, and possibly some Democrats, who are more concerned with reducing the huge budget deficit than funding infrastructure.

A secondary problem will be that of the concerns of the supporters of the “Green New Deal”, which has become the leitmotif of the Democratic Party. Now we can develop an effective “green” transport program. China has done it overall. But if you want to reduce the use of fossil fuels, you must have a realistic alternative.