Imran Khan tightens the grip on NGOs to silence dissent





Tightening the knot around non-governmental organizations (NGOs) in Pakistan to crush dissent, Prime Minister Imran Khan said on Thursday that NGOs are receiving foreign funds to promote “the enemy’s agenda” and are working against the state. , the DW News Agency reported.

Activists and rights groups have claimed that the crackdown on civil society organizations is part of the authorities’ broader plan to silence dissent, the DW News Agency reported.

Local and international non-governmental organizations (NGOs) have been under pressure in Pakistan for many years, but the crackdown under Prime Minister Imran Khan’s government intensified as he ordered 18 foreign NGOs to shut down their operations and to leave the country since 2018.

Khan addressed the issue of foreign funding for NGOs at a cabinet meeting last month, as his government grew concerned about the suppression of free speech in the country.

“The way the Khan government has banned several international NGOs and taken steps to create problems for local NGOs is alarming. We have never experienced this situation before. The government also wants to control the media,” Mohammad said. Tahseen, executive director of the South Asia Partnership Organization Pakistan, said DW.

Meanwhile, Michael Kugelman, an expert on South Asia at the Washington-based Woodrow Wilson Center for Scholars, has denied age-old claims that international NGOs are “essentially a front for intelligence operations.”

“In a country where foreign intelligence agencies, especially the CIA, have long made their mark, this is an easy-to-sell story. Many in Pakistan believe that Save the Children was involved in the CIA-sponsored counterfeit vaccination campaign that helped locate Osama Bin Laden. Long-held suspicion about foreign NGOs escalated after the bin Laden raid, and it remains strong today, ”Kugelman told DW.

Further, Tahseen criticized the Imran government for cracking down on NGOs and said, “It is easier for the government to target NGOs than it is to work for the well-being of citizens. There is no evidence that NGOs are working against the country. NGOs are in fact playing a very important role in improving human development, fundamental rights and social justice in Pakistan. “

In addition, political analyst Qamar Cheema highlighted the lack of trust between state authorities and civil society groups. “The state fears that these organizations create a national disorder. It hopes to handle the situation,” he told DW.

Conservative groups, state influencers have claimed that NGOs promote liberal values ​​that go against the teachings of Islam.

Regarding the misuse of NGOs, Tahseen said: “NGOs are subject to multiple levels of control and authorization at different levels of government before they can register and start their operations. It is unfair to accuse them of wrongdoing ”.

Kugelman, taking up the issue of foreign funding blasted the Imran government and said: “There are concerns about how foreign money is entering Pakistan and how it is being used. The irony is that the establishment Security Council has long welcomed foreign aid for itself. Foreign expulsion NGOs simply because they do not properly account for their funding seems harsh. “

The crackdown on foreign-funded NGOs has, to a large extent, deterred international donors and NGOs from engaging with Pakistan. Experts say this will have a negative impact on the country’s poor, who benefit from international cooperation, the DW News Agency reported.

“The repression tarnishes the image of the country. Pakistan is losing international aid and support,” Tahseen said.

Kugelman shares a similar view: “If Islamabad continues to telegraph a message that foreign NGOs will not benefit from a welcoming environment, it could dampen the interest of these groups in entering Pakistan.”

