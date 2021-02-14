5 allusions to President Jokowi’s statement to be criticized

TEMPO.CO, Jakarta – Statement by President Joko Widodo or Jokowi asked to be criticized turns out to carry a lot of innuendo. It is not only non-governmental organizations that often criticize those who open their voices. The 12th Vice President who accompanied Jokowi to the first term, Jusuf Kalla also commented. Here are five responses from various groups to the President’s request.

1. Rocky Gerung

Political observer Rocky Gerung viewed the statement by President Joko Widodo or Jokowi calling for criticism a paradox. “He’s trying to give some sort of signal that we’re not anti-criticism, but at the same time he’s ordering people to raise the critic’s case. It’s a paradox,” Rocky said as quoted by the channel. Youtube Official Rocky Gerung, Wednesday February 10, 2021.

According to Rocky, Jokowi appears to have turned a blind eye to the various instances of curtailment of free speech that have occurred so far. “So it’s like saying you are welcome to criticize, okay you can speak. Your speech is guaranteed by freedom, but after saying that we do not guarantee your freedom, I think so. After talking about his freedom expected by the ITE Law, expected by Bareskrim, “he said, former professor of philosophy at the University of Indonesia. If Jokowi is serious in what he said, said Rocky, then all political prisoners should be released and no buzzers should be fired to attack government critics.

2. Jusuf Kalla

Jusuf Kalla leafed through Jokowi’s statement asking the public to actively criticize the government. “A few days ago the president announced that he was welcome to criticize the government, of course many would like to see him. How do you criticize the government without being summoned by the police? As Mr. Kwik (Kian Gie), etc., “JK said at the launching ceremony of the National Democracy Forum for the PKS DPR RI faction. broadcast on the PKS TV YouTube channel, cited on Saturday February 13, 2021.

According to JK, democracy cannot eliminate criticism, checks and balances are needed. Thus, the existence of an opposition party in this case is very important to maintain democracy.

“The PKS, as a party that presents itself as an opposition, certainly has an obligation to carry out this criticism so that there is balance and control in the government. Without control, the government cannot function well, ”he said.

3. Contrast

The Commission for Missing Persons and Victims of Violence (KontraS) slammed President Joko Widodo or Jokowi’s statement asking the public to actively criticize the government, as the situation shows civil liberties threatened to expose endemic cases arrest of activists.

“It’s ironic. The statement shows the president is not paying attention to the situation and conditions of depreciation of civil liberties, as shown by a series of reports (until arrest) of individuals exercising their rights to balance state discourse, ”said Kontras researcher Rivanlee Anandar, contacted by Tempo, Wednesday February 10, 2021.

Those who criticize the government, Rivan continued, are threatened with legal action on the pretext of violating Law No. 19 of 2016 on Electronic Information and Transactions (UU ITE).

“If it is true that the president wants criticism, give and secure his space from the threat of existing rubber articles. He can start by being accountable to people who are victims of restrictions on civil liberties, either because of the telegram. Kapolri, or the ITE law, ”said Rivan.

KontraS notes that until October 2020, 10 events and 14 people have been processed for criticizing President Jokowi. “Then 14 incidents, 25 people were dealt with with criticism from the national police and 4 incidents in which 4 people were treated for criticizing the local government. They were dealt with using the Polri telegram and of the ITE law, ”Rivan said.

4. KedaiKOPI

Hendri Satrio, founder of the KedaiKOPI Survey Institute, said Jokowi’s invitation to actively criticize the public should be followed by an initiative to revise the ITE law. “Pak Jokowi has already expressed a very good intention. It must be followed by an initiative to review the ITE law,” Hendri told Tempo on Friday February 12, 2021.

The ITE law is often used to trap those who criticize the government. KontraS notes that until October 2020, 10 events and 14 people are being processed for criticizing President Jokowi. Then, out of 14 incidents, 25 people were treated with criticism from the national police, and 4 events with 4 people were treated with criticism from the regional government. They were dealt with by means of the telegram from the national police and the ITE law.

5. Pangi Syarwi Chaniago

A political observer from Voxpol Center Research and Consulting, Pangi Syarwi Chaniago, believes that the regime of President Joko Widodo or Jokowi is easily bored when criticized.

“Now they deliver a bit of horrible criticism, the government was not used to beating down and they are aware that people who are insulting and frustrated should not be jailed. Expressing opinions traumatizes them,” Pangi said. , Friday February 12, 2021.

Pangi said the government should not baper or arouse feelings by accepting criticism, especially after Jokowi has asked for criticism. It is because the government gets complete facilities, financed by the People’s Tax. He said the government before President Jokowi’s era was wiser to face popular criticism. “The previous era was wiser and included the pluralism of the voice of the people. Buzzer can be controlled and ordered, ”Pangi said.