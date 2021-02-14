‘Boris’ Burrow’ tunnel to Northern Ireland set to get green light





An underwater tunnel between Britain and Northern Ireland could get the green light as early as next month in an effort to help unblock trade that has been hit by Brexit-related tensions. The tunnel – which is said to be the same length as that of France – would create the first fixed link ever created between the four nations of the United Kingdom and possibly be dubbed the “ Boris’ terrier ”, according to a report published in the Sunday Telegraph. Any new connection could also appease trade unionists who have expressed dissatisfaction with the way the government has allowed the European Union to impose new controls on ferries to Northern Ireland. A new study from Network Rail chairman Sir Peter Hendy will tell if a link between Stranraer in Scotland and Larne in Northern Ireland is feasible. It comes after the UK government has already reportedly privately threatened to increase friction on goods entering the EU unless Brussels backs down. Cabinet Minister Michael Gove is now believed to be considering an alternative “mutual enforcement” plan that would reestablish the border with the island of Ireland. It would also force the UK and the EU to apply controls at the same level as each other, The Telegraph has learned. Despite hopes that this would eliminate friction altogether while respecting the UK-EU border, UK officials have admitted that the chances of the Northern Ireland Protocol being renegotiated are slim. On Saturday evening, DUP MP Sammy Wilson, whose seat in East Antrim would house the Northern Irish end of the tunnel, said: “This type of project would at least give the people of Northern Ireland the confidence that the government was ready to put the infrastructure in place and spend the money to make sure we are physically connected. “The important thing is to make sure that we are economically and constitutionally connected, which is far more important than a physical connection. But symbolically nonetheless, it would be very important to hear this message.” Sir Peter has met with Prime Minister Boris Johnson to discuss the results, who could recommend the government commission a feasibility study of the project, with his interim report due out in a few weeks. Mr Johnson first proposed a fixed link across the Irish Sea in 2018 and is therefore said to have enthusiastically supported the project, alongside Scottish Secretary Alister Jack. In an interview with the Chopper’s Politics podcast, Mr Jack said he was in favor of a tunnel because “a bridge would be closed for probably 100 days a year due to weather conditions in the Irish Sea”, while also dealing with munitions submerged under water. He said: “My strong inclination would be that he thinks it should be a tunnel because he and I have had conversations about the weather conditions in the Irish Sea and Beaufort Dyke, and there is a depot. of ammunition there. Belfast Telegraph

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos