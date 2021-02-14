Politics
PM Modi hands over Arjun Main Battle Tank (MK-1A) to Indian Army in Chennai
This is a locally designed tank that was developed and manufactured by CVRDE, DRDO with 15 academic institutions.
The Prime Minister handed over the Arjun Main Battle Tank (MK-1A) to the military in Chennai on Sunday. This is a locally designed tank that was developed and manufactured by CVRDE, DRDO with 15 academic institutions. Several medium and small industries were also involved in the process of building the main battle tank. The development of this tank is seen as a step towards self-sufficiency in India’s defense production capabilities.
PM Modi was joined with Governor of Tamil Nadu Banwarilal Purohit and Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu Edappadi K. Palaniswami and Chief Deputy Minister O. Paneerselvam at the event in Chennai. Paneerselvam, while addressing the rally, said the inauguration of Phase I of the Chennai metro shows how AIADMK is working with the Center to develop Tamil Nadu. He said he heard the prime minister’s speech on Wednesday in Lok Sabha and reflected the prime minister’s concern for the people of Tamil Nadu as well as the nation as a whole.
The Prime Minister inaugurated the extension of phase II of the Chennai metro and launched the single section railway electrification project at Villupuram – Cuddalore – Mayiladuthurai – Thanjavur and Mayiladuthurai-Thiruvarur. The Chennai Metro Rail Phase-II line connects northern Chennai with the airport and central station. It connects Washermanpet to Wimco Nagar and has seven stations between the two stations.
PM Modi said the project was completed despite the challenges faced due to the pandemic. “The Chennai metro is developing rapidly. 63,000 crore has been set aside for project expansion during this Union budget. “
He also inaugurated the railway line connecting Chennai Beach to Atipattu. This project cost almost 300 crores and aims to facilitate travel between Chennai and Thiruvallur. He said: “There is a need to increase faster connectivity between Chennai Port and Kamarajar Port.”
“One of the things this will help is to speed up the process of transporting goods and food grains,” the prime minister added.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is visiting Tamil Nadu and Kerala to inaugurate several projects which are part of Indias Atmanirbhar Bharat drive. He also laid the foundation stone for the reconstruction and modernization of the Grand Anicut canal system, which remains vital for agriculture in the delta districts and costs around 2,640 crores.
Prime Minister Modi said Anicut’s canal system was a living testament to the nation’s glorious past. He said: “I would like to congratulate the farmers of Tamil Nadu for the record production of food grains. The Anicut canal system is very important for irrigation in the region.”
PM Modi also underlined the need to save water resources.
He laid the foundations for the IIT Madras Discovery Campus which will be built in Thaiyur.
picture credit
