Indonesia proceeds with micro-locks as new measure to fight Covid – 19

JAKARTA, Feb.14 (Xinhua): Amid the surge in the number of Covid-19 cases in Indonesia, the country’s government has decided to take a new micro-lock measure in an effort to control the lingering pandemic.

President Joko Widodo called on regional administrations to set up a micro-lock covering the perimeter of villages and smaller administrative units.

“Don’t let the whole city be locked down if just one person is infected with the virus in a smaller administrative unit. This is what we often get wrong,” the president said at the opening of the Sixth National Conference of the Association of Indonesians. City governments at the State Palace Thursday.

Regional administrations need to work in detail at a micro scale, he said, adding that micro-locking would not harm the economic growth and economic activities of the people, as the measure is taken at the level of villages, towns and villages. sub-districts and smaller administrative units. .

According to the president, as the Covid-19 epidemic is not yet over, heads of regional administrations should work harder to find new ways to solve the problem and even take advantage of the crisis to make significant progress.

Among the regional governments that have implemented the micro-locking policy is the Yogyakarta region on the main island of Java.

Yogyakarta implements micro-locking in two ways – one limited to certain areas, notably in the education sector, and the other carried out in villages, said Kadarmanta Baskara Aji, administration secretary recently. from Yogyakarta, cited by Kompas.com.

The region is now moving all school activities online, Aji said.

The Yogyakarta administration continues to provide schools in remote areas with internet networks, he said, admitting that there are still 49 inaccessible areas in the region.

Meanwhile, Airlangga Hartarto, chairman of the Committee for COVID-19 Management and National Economic Recovery, said the main purpose of the micro-lock is to reduce positive cases and flatten the curve as the main condition of the successful management of COVID-19.

In addition, the policy on micro-locking is also aimed at restoring the national economy, Hartaro, who is also the minister responsible for coordinating economic affairs, said in a virtual press conference.

The rules for implementing micro-locking include efforts to increase the implementation of 3T (testing, tracing and processing). The test is performed by performing free antigen swab tests on people.

The government also provides basic necessities to the inhabitants of virus zones and masks to all the inhabitants of the villages.

Similarly, the government requires 50 percent of office workers to work from home and only allows online schooling.

Businesses in the essential sector that take care of basic public necessities are allowed to operate fully by applying sanitary protocols.

The policy requires restaurants to limit the number of diners to 50 percent of their seating capacity and shopping malls to open until 9 p.m. local time, while take-out orders are allowed to operate as usual .

A construction project is allowed to operate fully under stricter health protocols, and a mosque is to accommodate 50% of its capacity.

During the micro-lock period, public facilities and socio-cultural activities are closed, while the capacity and hours of operation of public transport are limited.

Following the first detection of the Covid-19 case in Indonesia on March 2, 2020, the government called on Indonesians to apply social distancing to contain the spread of the virus in the country.

Since then, some policies have been developed, including those on Large Scale Social Restrictions, known locally as PSBB, and Enforcement of People’s Activity Restrictions (PPKM).

The government released a micro-locking policy in effect from February 9 to 22, 2021, as the number of COovid-19 cases increased with the highest daily count in Indonesia recorded at 14,224 on January 16, 2021.

The health ministry said on Saturday that the cases of Covid-19 in Indonesia increased by 8,844 in one day to 1,210,703, with the death toll rising from 280 to 32,936,

According to the ministry, an additional 11,919 people were discharged from hospitals, bringing the total number of cured patients to 1,016,036. – Xinhua