‘India is a key partner in engagement with China’: US and New Delhi on common ground to tackle strained ties with Beijing





U.S. relations with China and India have major ramifications for the global geopolitical scenario

File image of Narendra Modi and Joe Biden. AP

Joe Biden’s phone calls to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping earlier this week put the spotlight on the United States’ relationship with the two countries. These ties are of growing importance to the global scenario, as the United States seeks to counter China’s influence in the South Asian region, India seeks to consolidate its stature as an ally of the United States and to receive its help in defending itself against China, and Beijing seeks to repair bilateral relations with the United States for economic gains. However, Global Times editor Hu Xijin, in a video segment Wednesday, said India had no reason to celebrate Biden’s appeal to Modi and said basing the development of Indo-American relations on “common democratic values ​​is hypocritical”. He argued that Washington DC regarded India as “weak and despised it”. He also said the United States favored India only to “encourage more conflict” between New Delhi and Beijing, to serve its own interests. “If India does not manage its relations with China properly, it will be useless to develop alliances of any kind. The friendly coexistence between India and China is the basis for India to pursue further development. “National interests in the international arena. Only in this way would it gain a strategic initiative in its relations with the United States,” he said. However, Xijin’s analysis ignores repeated statements made by US officials about his support for India, especially in the face of an increasingly assertive China. US Secretary of State Antony J Blinkenwas recently quoted as sayingthat “India and the United States face a common challenge in the form of an increasingly assertive China, and that New Delhi must be a key partner to engage with Beijing from a position of strength.” Additionally, Biden supported India on numerous occasions before becoming President of the United States. As a senator, Biden was a prominent supporter of the 2008 civilian nuclear deal between the countries. The 2008 nuclear deal paved the way for the supply of American high-tech equipment that India wanted with the technology, aAP noted report. The deal ended India’s isolation after it carried out nuclear tests in 1998 and refused to sign the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty. The United States is also supporting India’s entry into the nuclear supplier group, an initiative that has been blocked by China. In diplomatic parlance, bilateral relations between the world’s two largest democracies are a rare bipartisan success. A strong political affinity and a tactical convergence of interests to counter China drive the relationship, The Associated Press quoted experts as saying. In his appeal to Modi, Biden “stressed on construction a stronger regional architecture thanks to the Quad (United States, Japan, Australia and India) ”. However, despite the resounding positivity notes after Modi-Biden’s call, India will monitor and assess changes in the Biden administration’s foreign policy agenda. “Whether Indian and American interests coincide on the need to contain Chinese aggression is obvious, but there are uncertainties over the precise direction the new Biden administration will adopt vis-à-vis China, Vivek Katju, a former diplomat was quoted as saying by AP. “There is a compelling need for the Modi government to have honest interaction with the Biden administration on China, even though ultimately India must rely on its own capabilities to deal with the Chinese threat.” , he added. Meanwhile, the Biden administration is also facing growing Chinese influence not only in the immediate Asian region. but also in Africa and Latin America. With contributions from agencies

