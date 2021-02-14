Mohsin Aziz receives PTI ticket to run for Senate for second term





PESHAWAR: Renowned industrialist and politician Mohsin Aziz said neither he nor any other Pakistan candidate (Tehreek-e-Insaf (PT)) requested the party’s ticket to contest the Senate elections after the leadership took over the decision on the final ticket – holders.

Mohsin Aziz, who belongs to a large family of businessmen in Peshawar, was awarded the PTI ticket to run for a general seat in the Senate by Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP). He has already completed a term as a senator.

Like other PTI candidates who received the tickets, I did not request the party ticket to contest the Senate elections. PTI management finalized the list of candidates. I had obtained nomination papers from the Peshawar Election Commission and will now submit my papers with the PTI ticket, he told The News when approached for his comments.

When asked if he was awarded the ticket because of his loyalty to the PTI and Prime Minister Imran Khan or because of his performance in the Senate, Mohsin Aziz replied that he did not know, but it is a fact that he was loyal to the party and its founder and had also strived to perform well as a member of the Senate.

I was among the loudest members of the Senate. I defended my party and its government and I responded to criticism from many opposition senators. It was hard work, he noted.

Mohsin Aziz pointed out that due to his business experience and knowledge, he focused on issues such as economy, energy, hydel net profit for KP and exports . As a member of the Senate sub-committees on petroleum and natural resources, finance, etc., I highlighted relevant issues and championed government policies, including the budget. We opposed some privatization decisions taken by the previous government and led a team of senators to visit Peshawar, inspect the airport and recommend its expansion, he added.

Known as a philanthropist willing to donate to humanitarian and pro-poor causes, Mohsin Aziz has also made fine donations to Shaukat Khanum Memorial Cancer Hospital. When asked if this could also be a reason for getting the PTI ticket for the second time, he said it was true that he donated when Imran Khan decided to set up the hospital in Peshawar , but he doesn’t think that’s the reason. that he got the party ticket to participate in the senatorial elections. I had requested that my name as a donor not be disclosed, but even then my name was announced during the fundraiser in Peshawar in 2012. Imran Khan then came and sat with me. to honor me for my donation to the hospital, he recalls.

