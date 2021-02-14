Boris Johnson: Boris urged to use Article 16 as a ‘hostile’ EU treating UK as a member state | Politics | News





Although they have left the EU, Tory MP Clwyd West and European research group vice-chairman David Jones have said the EU still does not appreciate the UK’s new sovereignty. With relations between the two deteriorating recently, Mr Jones urged the PM himself to consider invoking Article 16 action against the EU after his threat to block the supply of vaccines the month latest. Although European Commission Vice-President Maros Sefcovic has asserted that no changes can be made to the Northern Ireland Protocol, Mr Jones has warned that it must be reviewed in order to prevent the EU to penalize the United Kingdom.

Talk to Express.co.uk, Mr Jones said: “I think we should seriously consider triggering Article 16. “We cannot allow the people of Northern Ireland to continue to be penalized for the way they are right now.” The Northern Ireland Protocol was approved as part of the Withdrawal Agreement and was created to maintain trade. Since January 1 there have been significant issues caused by the protocol with some members of the Conservative Party and the DUP calling for its removal.

Responding to those calls, Mr Sefcovic said the EU remained keen to make the protocol work and that the UK had in fact not implemented it properly. Commenting on the issue, Mr Jones added: ‘I think there is something deeply psychological going on in the European Union, which the UK has left as a matter of law. “But they seem to see it as a hostile act in a way, as opposed to just exercising rights under the Treaty on European Union, which we have done. “I mean there is a right to leave the European Union if you wish under Article 50. JUST IN: Brexit LIVE: Brussels warns against calls to ‘nationalize’ EU waters

They also agreed to intensify the committee’s work on the protocol. The UK and the EU have also agreed to continue working with Northern Ireland business groups and civil society. Despite her comments, DUP leader Arlene Foster said the EU was sticking its head in the sand over its refusal to adapt the protocol. Not only did she warn that changes needed to be made to the protocol, Ms Foster also warned that Northern Ireland should not be used as a political football.

She said: “I’m just sorry that the EU has decided that the answer to the difficulties is more protocol and more rigorous implementation. “I think it won’t work.”

There are also serious concerns that the grace period for goods moving between Northern Ireland and Britain may not be extended. If the grace period is not extended, Ms Foster warned the country would be near a cliff.







