Republicans have betrayed American democracy and strengthened the world’s dictators | Donald trump





It’s not even Donald Trump anymore. This is a Republican party that has strayed, that has forgotten its core values ​​and that has thrown American democracy in the guts. It’s about justice, common sense, and honor, and how they’ve been trampled deep into the upset soil of Capitol Hill by a host of liars and cover-ups who call themselves GOP senators. This is how a nation, the most favored on earth, which cast itself like a shining light into enveloping darkness discovered that it had feet of clay and laws that did not hold. Just imagine how this latest impeachment parody which, despite its last-minute twists and turns, resulted in an acquittal is seen in Pyongyang, Minsk, Damascus and other hangouts of dictators, autocrats and war criminals. The generals of Myanmars, universally vilified for this month’s coup, could be forgiven for asking: why is your insurgency so much more excusable than ours? Vladimir Putin, who struggles to overcome the Navalny plot and the Black Sea Palace corruption scandal, received a lifeline from Ted Cruz and the others, encouraged by Trumps’ third-choice lawyers. If an American president can behave like this and get away with it, then who’s to say what Putin’s Mafia cronies are doing is so bad? This is the morally repugnant relativistic argument of the Trumpists. And speaking of morality, where are these legions of God-fearing, worshiping Christian fundamentalists who worship Trump when you really need to draw a line between right and wrong? Pray for the second coming of Mike Pompeo, maybe. Xi Jinping is not a man who jokes a lot. World domination is serious business, after all. It is wreaking havoc. But even the big Chinese cheese must have made people smile as democracy was beaten and the world turned upside down. Everyone loves a Houdini number. Trump’s performance is the political equivalent of passing Niagara Falls in a barrel weighted down by redundant Fox News anchors. We know China is going up. But the Americas are falling? Trump has never respected the American constitution. His second indictment made a mockery of this sacred text. Ironically, he claimed it was unconstitutional. Hes the expert. Still, Senate Republicans did not have to follow him over the cliff. Where are they going from here? Who knows? In an all-night bar maybe, gulping down Kentucky mint juleps in honor of Mitch McConnell. It’s about them now. The top leaders of the GOP, the Gain Over Principle party, are discredited beyond redemption. With few exceptions, they have abandoned their sworn duty. They gave America the finger. They should also all be charged. Except that they would do it themselves.

