Peshawar court to adjudicate ex parte claim for damages against prime minister – Newspaper





PESHAWAR: A local court ruled on Saturday to start ex parte proceedings against Prime Minister Imran Khan over a libel suit brought against him by former MPA Fauzia Bibi because no lawyer appeared for him as a result the repeated failure to report in the case.

Additional District and Sessional Judge Abdul Majid said the court would register evidence of the plaintiff’s claim for damages and rule on the merits.

He set February 20 for the purposes and recording of the statement of the complainant Fauzia Bibi.

The former MPA, who was elected to one of the seats in the Provincial Assembly reserved for women on the PTI ticket, has taken legal action for the recovery of Rs500 million in damages for allegedly having her defamed by making a baseless horse trader allegation in the 2018 Senate polls against her at a press conference.

Despite repeated orders from the lower court, Mr. Imran did not file a written response to the trial.

Rules Imran delayed filing his declaration under different pretexts

For the many last hearings, the defendant [Imran] requested an adjournment of the hearing for the filing of the written statement. It’s practically a travesty of legal process and the law, the court noted.

She stated that the defendant was not represented in court and that, therefore, he would be prosecuted ex parte.

The court observed that Imran was an important figure in the country but that he was neither defended nor represented in the case.

Not even a single day has a special advocate or authorized agent appeared in court to show willingness to defend the case, he noted.

The court observed that the case was called repeatedly until the dying hours of the court, but that no one appeared for the defendant except at the end of the trial, when a person claiming to be a clerk of his lawyer turned up. presented.

He added that the clerk had made a claim on behalf of the defendant asking for time to file his written statement regarding the action for damages.

Lawyer Syed Ghufranullah Shah appeared for the plaintiff and insisted that despite repeated orders, the defendant did not submit the written statement.

He said the Peshawar High Court in April 2020 accepted a petition from the plaintiff and ordered the case to be settled in accordance with section 14 of the 2002 Defamation Order, under which the trial was to be decided within 90 days of deposit.

The court observed that the record showed that it had been pending since 2018 and that the defendant was delaying the filing of the written statement / response under one pretext or another.

The libel action was filed in June 2018 under the 2002 Defamation Order. The only accused in the lawsuit is PTI leader Imran Khan, who later became Prime Minister of Pakistan.

Complainant Fauzia Bibi asserted that in the Senate poll held on March 3, 2018, she followed the leadership with the effect of voting in favor of all the candidates of her party.

On December 14, 2019, the court rejected a request by Mr. Khan to dismiss the lawsuit, saying the lawsuit was not maintainable. The order was challenged by Mr. Imran in the Peshawar High Court and his application is still pending with it.

In this petition, Mr. Imran claims that the party’s disciplinary committee investigated the matter and submitted its report to him in his capacity as PTI chairman.

He said the press conference mentioned by the complainant was held and organized on the report of the party discipline committee.

Previously, another petition had been filed on behalf of Mr. Imran under Ordinance VII Article 10 of the Code of Civil Procedure asking the court to postpone the trial, the press conference in question being addressed by him in Islamabad, this which did not fall within the jurisdiction of the tribunal. .

However, the court rejected this request on January 30, 2019.

Posted in Dawn on February 14, 2021

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos