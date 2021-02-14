Politics
Prime Minister Modi Welcomes Death of Kurnool Crash Victims and Wishes Speedy Recovery to Injured | Hindustan Times
While 14 people died on the spot, the four injured were admitted to Kurnool Government General Hospital for treatment. The bodies of the deceased were also sent for autopsy.
UPDATE FEBRUARY 14, 2021, 11:18 a.m. IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed his condolences for the deaths of 14 people in a traffic accident in Kurnool, Andhra Pradesh on Sunday and wished the injured a speedy recovery.
“The road accident in the Kurnool district of Andhra Pradesh is sad. In this sad hour, my thoughts are with those who have lost their loved ones. I hope the injured recover as soon as possible,” said his office in a tweet.
Earlier this morning, a pickup and truck collided on the Bengaluru-Hyderabad highway in the Kurnool district after the pickup, carrying 18 people, was crushed under the wheels of the truck and dragged a few meters before dropping out. stop.
The driver asked residents for help to get the injured out of the van. All of the accident survivors, near Madhapuram village in the Veldurthi districts block, are children around 10 years old.
While 14 people died on the spot, the four injured, identified as Yasmin, Asma, Kasim and Mustaq, were admitted to the Kurnool government general hospital for treatment. The bodies of the deceased were also sent for autopsy.
Police said: They were on a long drive to Ajmeer Dargah in Rajasthan in their van. It is unclear whether the accident occurred because the driver of the Tempo Traveler pickup truck was drowsy or his tires had exploded.
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy expressed his grief and called on district collector G Veerapandian and police superintendent Fakeerappa to immediately resume rescue operations.
I am saddened to learn of the terrible accident that happened at Veldurthi Mandal in Kurnool District. My heart goes out to the 14 families who have lost their loved ones. I wish the injured a speedy recovery, former Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu wrote on Twitter.
