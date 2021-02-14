Pakistani army hosts monthlong war matches in Thar desert





The exercise, dubbed Jidar-ul-Hadeed, began on January 28 and is expected to end on February 28, he said in a statement on Saturday.

PTI, Islamabad

POSTED FEBRUARY 14, 2021 1:04 p.m. IST

The Pakistani military is organizing a month-long exercise in the Thar Desert in Sindh province to prepare for conflict in an extreme desert environment, the military said in a statement.

The exercise, dubbed Jidar-ul-Hadeed, began on January 28 and is scheduled to end on February 28, he said in a statement last night.

The four-week defensive maneuver exercise aims to validate the concept of defending in deserts, the statement said.

Karachi Corps troops practice drills and tactical procedures as part of the exercise.

The military said the exercises were being carried out in extreme desert conditions, 74 kilometers before Chhor in Sindh as part of conventional operations.

The army has a desert warfare school in Chhor, 165 km from Hyderabad, Sindh. The school was established in 1987 to promote desert warfare.

The Thar Desert is an arid region of over 200,000 km2, which forms a natural border along the border between India and Pakistan.

A week-long multinational naval exercise hosted by Pakistan kicked off in the Arabian Sea on Friday.

With the participation of some 45 countries in Aman-2021 from February 11 to 16, including the United States, Russia, China and Turkey, the biennium since 2007 began with a flag-raising ceremony, according to the media.

