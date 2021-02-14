Local lawmakers react to the acquittal of the former president. Donald trump





Several of our local lawmakers are weighing the acquittal of former President Donald Trump and fifty-seven senators voted to convict Trump of inciting insurgency on Saturday. Forty-three voted for acquittal. Trump avoided condemnation by 10 votes. In Georgia, Senators Raphael Warnock and Jon Ossoff both voted to condemn Trump. In South Carolina, Senators Lindsey Graham and Tim Scott voted not to condemn the former president. Senator Lindsey Graham said: “This was a passion and hate-driven impeachment effort against President Trump. In their drive to condemn former President Trump, House administrators have completely ignored the basic legal standards No House hearing No witnesses No. Senator Ralphael Warnock tweeted: “The people have been done a terrible disservice. But somehow we have to start turn the page and continue the people’s work. If Donald Trump’s actions were not uneasy, then nothing is. My vote today on the article of impeachment reflects this deeply held belief. ” Georgia Congressman Buddy Carter also weighed in on the vote. He said in part: “Going forward with an impeachment that knew not to end in conviction after President Trump leaves proves their priority absolute is and has always been to pursue it. They have now subjected our country to two partisan impeachment trials with the same result. I implore my coworkers across the aisle to finally get out of this obsession. Senator Jon Ossoff said: ‘Trump tried to seize the presidency despite the electoral defeat. He intimidated election officials, instigated a violent assault on the Capitol, and left Congress and the Vice President out in the crowd. His shame is total and his apologists in Congress are marked by history. Moments after the verdict, former President Trump issued the following statement: ‘This is a sad commentary on our time when an American political party is given a free pass to denigrate the rule of law, defame the law enforcement, applauding crowds, excusing rioters and turning justice into a tool of political vengeance, ”he said.

Several of our local lawmakers are weighing on the acquittal of former President Donald Trump.

Fifty-seven senators voted to condemn Trump for inciting an insurgency on Saturday. Forty-three voted for acquittal. Trump avoided condemnation by 10 votes.

In Georgia, Senators Raphael Warnock and Jon Ossoff both voted to condemn Trump.

In South Carolina, Senators Lindsey Graham and Tim Scott voted not to condemn the former president.

Senator Lindsey Graham said: “This was a passion and hate-driven impeachment effort against President Trump. In their drive to condemn former President Trump, House administrators have completely ignored the basic legal standards. No hearing in the House of Representatives. No witnesses. No. testimony. “

Senator Ralphael Warnock tweeted: “The people have been done a terrible disservice. But somehow we have to start turning the page and continue the work of the people. If Donald Trump’s actions don’t ‘were unchallengeable, so nothing is. My vote today on the impeachment article reflects that deep conviction. “

Georgia Congressman Buddy Carter also weighed in on the vote. He said in part: “Go ahead with an indictment that [Democrats] knew it wouldn’t end in conviction after President Trump left office proves that their top priority is and always has been to prosecute him. They have now subjected our country to two partisan impeachment trials with the same result. I implore my colleagues across the aisle to finally quit this obsession. “

Senator Jon Ossoff said: “Trump attempted to seize the presidency despite the electoral defeat. He intimidated election officials, provoked a violent assault on Capitol Hill and left Congress and the vice president out in the crowd. His shame is utter and his apologists in Congress are marked by history. “

Moments after the verdict, former President Trump issued the following statement:

“It is a sad commentary on our times that an American political party is given a free pass to denigrate the rule of law, defame law enforcement, cheer crowds, excuse rioters and transform the justice into a tool of political revenge, ”he said. .

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos