Biden launches China’s re-engagement | NewsClick

What sets the new US administration apart is that there has never been a US president before with foreign policy experience close to Joe Biden. Biden brings to the presidency an enormous experience spanning more than half a century, through his continued stint in the United States Senate and the White House from 1973 to 2016 and beyond.

Biden himself recalled that last week I probably spent more time with (Chinese President) Xi Jinping Im than any world leader. Biden welcomed Xi during his February 2012 visit to the United States as vice president, and accompanied Xi throughout the tour at Xis’ suggestion. Biden was reciprocating a gesture Xi had shown the year before when he visited China as vice president. They recorded countless hours of confident conversation.

Suffice it to say, Bidens’ phone call to Xi on Thursday is the continuation of a personal relationship. Xi fondly recalled an anecdote yesterday during a private dinner on the Tibetan Plateau during a 4-day visit to Bidens in 2011, when the latter defined America in one word: Possibilities. Xi reminded Biden: You said America can be defined in one word: possibilities. We hope that the possibilities will now point to an improvement in Sino-US relations.

Bidens’ exact words in 2011 were: We (America) believe that anything is possible if we think about it, unlike any other country in the world. To be sure, Bidens’ call with Xi on Thursday has to be weighed against a complex and unique backdrop. Nor the taciturn Reading the White House nor the most detailed Xinhua Report can do it justice.

Biden himself revealed it later on Friday during a meeting with U.S. Senators at the White House. Last night I was on the phone for two straight hours with Xi Jinping. And you all know that as well as I do, those people, and it was a good conversation. I know him well. We spent a lot of time together over the years when I was vice president.

Biden continued to praise China’s major and major new initiatives in the rail sector. And they already have rails that easily go 225 miles an hour. They work, they work very hard to do what I think they are going to have to do They are going to work very hard to try to move into a position where they end up being the source of a new way of fueling automobiles, what they were going to invest a lot of money. They invest billions of dollars and deal with a whole range of issues related to transportation, the environment and a whole host of other things. So we just need to step up.

These weren’t just rambling anecdotal references. Biden was on Friday in the first meeting of a bipartisan group of senators in his office to discuss the critical need to invest in modern and sustainable U.S. infrastructure. The Reading the White House said the meeting

established mutual understanding that America must build new infrastructure in urban and rural areas and create millions of well-paying jobs in the process to support the country’s economic recovery in the months and years to come; and,

Senators were made aware of the administration’s vision for building sustainable infrastructure that will withstand the impacts of climate change and fuel an American clean energy revolution how the administration will bring jobs in construction, manufacturing, engineering and skilled trades with the choice to join a union directly to communities that are too often left behind.

Biden seems to have already followed the last sentence of the Reading of the Biden-Xi conversation by the White House the day before: President Biden pledged to pursue practical and results-oriented engagements (with China) when advancing the interests of the American people

It is not surprising that the Chinese side seems optimistic. Chinese expert believes the timing of Bidens’ first appeal to Xi as POTUS on Chinese New Year’s Eve should be interpreted as a gesture of goodwill to balance the difficult messages the new US administration has sent. days and various interpretations of these messages.

When evaluating Bidens ‘appeal with Xi, Chinese experts believe that the new US administration is at a crossroads in managing and controlling Sino-US differences and strategic divergences and Bidens’ end result is that the United States would have extreme competition with China. , but will not allow competition to turn into conflict.

Obviously, Sino-US relations have become complicated, as evidenced by the establishment of a new Pentagon Task Force Wednesday to review US defense policy towards China, which is an unprecedented institutional arrangement for the US military. Indeed, if this trend continues, it will entail strategic risks that the United States cannot bear. Therefore, the Biden administration will have to discuss with China how to handle the relationship.

Chinese comments (here and here) noted:

The most important is how to perceive the relationship between friction and cooperation, and whether the strategic rationality of the two sides could take over will be the deciding factor for the future of Sino-US relations;

Bidens’ appeal to Xi can be a trend-maker as it shows that both sides are willing to move bilateral relations in a more positive direction and in turn lays the groundwork for future contact;

To be sure, there is resistance from extremists who will put up huge obstacles in the way of attempts to repair relations with China, but this is where Biden can unleash his imagination and bring back bilateral relations. on the right path to standardization;

Biden faces domestic pressure to avoid getting too close to China, but he made the call nonetheless, demonstrating his willingness to improve relations and contain differences. This is a good sign that bilateral relations will not deteriorate and spiral out of control;

As you might expect, Biden touched on Hong Kong, Taiwan, and Xinjiang, but unlike his predecessor, Biden is ready to bring those differences to rest through dialogue, instead of unilaterally imposing sanctions on China. This shows Bidens’ goodwill when it comes to preventing a further deterioration of relations;

As a token of goodwill, on Tuesday, Biden withdrew the Trumps directive requiring U.S. schools and universities to disclose their partnerships with Confucius Institutes and yet the next day he also set up the Pentagon task force. It is clear that the Biden administration is adopting a strategy of mixing soft and hard approaches whereby cooperation will develop, but a tough stance towards China will always prevail.

Overall, Chinese experts make a realistic assessment. Xi offered his cooperation to fight the COVID-19 pandemic, promote global economic recovery, and maintain regional peace and stability.

Xi also proposed reviving the various mechanisms for dialogue between China and the United States. China is watching closely how to deal with the risks of inflation and the burgeoning budget deficit, not to mention the long-term economic challenges that lie ahead, how the Biden administration could mobilize more investment in infrastructure and elsewhere, so vital for growth economic future of the country.

China hopes that the engagement will inevitably open up opportunities to borrow Bidens’ phrase. The only caveat is that the US side must respect the core interests of China and act with caution regarding the Taiwan issue and issues relating to Hong Kong, Xinjiang, etc. which are internal affairs of China and concern its sovereignty and territorial integrity.

