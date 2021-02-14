Government can use big data to formulate policy





Jakarta – The statement by President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) regarding the demand for harsh and open criticism has drawn public attention. Even though they have had the chance, it seems people are currently reluctant to criticize as they see the rise critical the harshness of social media has in fact resulted in legal penalties. Anthony Leong, a digital communications expert, said the government can actually formulate the right policies using big data from social media. “We encourage government to actively participate in decision making and policy design based on big data, sentiment and the like.” But it should be filtered that anonymous accounts should not be included because they will be biased. If it can be implemented, public participation for development can help and contribute. So it’s not. directly judge someone who gives aspirations, ”Anthony said in Jakarta (2/13/2021). In the digital age, the use of social media today cannot be denied as a public medium for accessing information and also communicating. This situation cannot be denied either as the effect of the times. “Well, we can’t deny the situation in the digital age. Indeed, the government must have a place to be able to have stakeholders who can judge criticala company can objectively be like an ethics board so that not all public criticism goes directly to the realm of law, ”said Anthony, also CEO of the digital tower. University of Indonesia communication studies alumni felt that there was a need for harmony and synergy among government ministries and agencies to deal with COVID-19. He also suggested that we need a technological system that can be used by the government to know a person’s health record. “Regarding the COVID-19 pandemic, we hope for good communication and synergy between ministries and institutions. We are pushing for an integrated technology system, the COVID-19 working group, that several government stakeholders must be able to formulate a system where they can find travel records, records. health until it has been vaccinated or not. This is the objective data if there is a need for locking in the micro-area, what policy should be taken based on objective facts because the biometric system can record ID, face recognition and others, “said Anthony, who is also the head of media relations for the Board of Directors, Indonesian Center of Young Entrepreneur Associations (BPP HIPMI). Finally, Anthony also explained that if this breakthrough in digital integration could be achieved, Indonesia could reduce COVID-19 cases and conduct more precise monitoring. It can also be used not only for COVID cases, but this big data can be used more effectively for the government to discover cases in society to shape the right policies. “If there is an appropriate identity verification identification system, there is no longer a fake swab letter. It is therefore integrated into the health system and also into the transport system. Because the challenges ahead are increasingly difficult, comprehensive action is needed, ”concluded Anthony. Watch the video “JK: How do you criticize the government without calling the police?“

[Gambas:Video 20detik]

(hal / dna)

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos