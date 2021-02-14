Nicky Campbell hit Nicola Sturgeon on Boris Johnson’s power to block IndyRef2 | Celebrity News | Showbiz and TV

Nicky Campbell jokes that 5 live guests ‘scared’ him

Nicky Campbell is a BBC Radio name and has hosted programs on Radio 5 Live for over a decade – he currently co-hosts Breakfast with Rachel Burden. His job means he regularly locks horns with various politicians. He has even been accused of violating the neutral position of the BBC by the Scottish National Party (SNP) after allegedly showing bias towards the Union in the past during a discussion on Scottish independence. .

The Scottish journalist also clashed with Prime Minister Nicola Sturgeon, urging her on SNP’s insistence on a second referendum. Ms Sturgeon, encouraged by the UK’s divided views on Brexit and the pandemic, resurrected her call for a second independence referendum in recent weeks. The first ‘once in a generation’ vote took place in 2014, and the people of Scotland chose to stay. However, the Prime Minister and SNP leader is adamant that with the majority of Scots voting to stay in the EU and Holyrood supporting a tougher lockdown than in Westminster, now is the time to strike. A look at her previous remarks during an argument with Mr Campbell also shed light on how she could bring about that vote.

SNP leader and Scottish Prime Minister Nicola Sturgeon with BBC radio host Nicky Campbell

Sturgeon and Campbell discussed the SNP’s desire for IndyRef2

Mr Campbell asked her on BBC Radio 5 Live how she plans to do this, if Prime Minister Boris Johnson refuses to give Scotland another public vote. Ms Sturgeon replied, “Suffice it to say I have thought about all of these things, we will look at all options if we find ourselves in this situation.” “I said very clearly that it has to be a legal and legitimate process if we are to lead to independence. “But on top of that, especially before the election, we talk about what happens if we find ourselves in this situation, we almost legitimize Boris Johnson’s right to block an independence referendum. “He doesn’t have that right. Morally, it is not for the politicians at Westminster to decide whether Scotland becomes independent or not, it is for the Scottish people. However, Mr Campbell fought back and stressed that as Prime Minister Mr Johnson had the “legal and constitutional” power to decide on this matter. READ MORE: Nicky Campbell caught in SNP storm after showing ‘Union bias’

Campbell and Sturgeon in BBC 5 Live interview

Ms Sturgeon replied, “It has never been tested. “I accepted the need to have this proper legal process, but in fact, it was never tested in court for exactly what the situation would be. “Politically I’m a politician so it’s no surprise that I say this, but let’s get the political solutions if we can and this first step is to try to make sure Boris Johnson doesn’t fire overnight of these elections. . “ Ms Sturgeon was speaking in December 2019 with the intention of introducing a second referendum in 2020. However, barely a month after this exchange, Mr Johnson rejected his Section 30 order under the Scottish Act 1998. This would have given the Prime Minister the right to hold a referendum. DON’T MISS

Sturgeon accused of ‘Republican insurgency’ amid Queen funding [INSIGHT]

Sturgeon shot: why Scotland won’t leave the UK ‘for a generation’ [EXPLAINED]

How John Major presented the SNP’s ‘incompetent’ exchange policies [EXPOSED]

Boris Johnson rejected Sturgeon’s request to transfer referendum powers to her

Sturgeon thinks divide over Brexit and pandemic accelerated call for independence

She also called for the Scottish Parliament to be given permanent powers to hold a subsequent independence referendum – but this was also rejected by Mr Johnson. In a public letter, Mr Johnson told him: ‘Another independence referendum would continue the political stagnation that Scotland has experienced over the past decade, with Scottish schools, hospitals and jobs left again for account because of a campaign to separate the United Kingdom. “ She replied: ‘Westminster union cannot be unsustainable and self-defeating. “Westminster union cannot be sustained without consent. “Democracy will prevail.

Sturgeon wants consultative referendum if she wins May election