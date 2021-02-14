Condemn Donald Trump, Senators





If you light a match in an otherwise empty room, it will eventually go out. If you turn it on in a room full of gasoline, you will have an explosion. And if you’ve spilled gasoline yourself, it’s an act of arson.

Swap inflammatory rhetoric for gasoline and insurgency against arson, and that’s essentially the purpose of Donald Trump’s impeachment trial.

Mr Trump has spent months fueling a volatile situation by relentlessly promulgating the lie that the 2020 presidential election was rigged and stolen from him.

He gathered thousands of supporters in Washington, DC, for a “Stop the Steal” rally on January 6.

And then he lit the match. He told his supporters, including violent extremists who had been arguing for weeks on the internet about their intentions, that they had to prevent Congress from certifying Democrat Joe Biden’s victory in the Electoral College. He even told them that the President of the United States would be there with them.

He poured the gas. He lit the match. The fact that he did not say, “Make an insurrection” does not lessen his fomenting of the violence that follows.

The question now is whether enough Senate Republicans will put aside their partisan loyalty and, yes, most likely put their political future on the line, assert the unquestioned guilt of Mr. Trump and prevent him from returning to office. To act otherwise would be to bring help and comfort to the leader of an attempted coup, an act of disloyalty so odious, so dangerous for our republic, that only one word expresses its seriousness: treason.

Over the three days of the past week, House impeachment officials have presented a devastating case against Mr. Trump, drawing a clear line from his months of inflammatory and deceptive rhetoric – both before and after the elections – to the deadly riot which claimed the lives of five people, including two police officers, and 140 wounded among the police.

They showed clear signs of violence on social media and websites frequented by violent militiamen, white supremacists and conspiracy theorists. They showed how, with his legal avenues exhausted after more than 60 courts dismissed a series of frivolous lawsuits, the president turned to illegal means, trying to heavily arm Georgian officials to change the outcome.

And as if all of that wasn’t incriminating enough, House officials showed how Mr. Trump stayed for hours in the White House as the nation and the world watched live on TV as his followers walked past. barricades, attacked the police, smashed windows and lashed out. the Capitol as lawmakers, staff, family and its own vice president went on a rampage to save their lives. He watched the insurgency erupt like an arsonist watching a fire burn.

And when Mr. Trump finally communicated publicly amid the chaos, it was to attack Vice President Mike Pence – even as the crowds chanted, threats to hang him. It wasn’t until much later that he tweeted calls for peace. In a video released as the rampage continued, he praised the protesters, even declared his love for them, and repeated the big stolen election lie that angered them, then belatedly told them to come back. at home in peace. That evening he tweeted an inspiration to supporters: “Remember this day forever!”

His defense?

He has the right to freedom of expression.

He was not responsible for the crowd he gathered, inflamed and inflamed on the Capitol.

He said he stood up for law and order, so he couldn’t do anything contrary to that.

He called for peace – finally.

It’s just that Democrats hate him.

Oh, and other politicians have used violent language and images as well. Not to defend him, but this argument ignores, of course, the critical context: other politicians did not precipitate an insurgency by launching a concerted campaign of lies, as the president did – which everyone else did. could see radicalized right-wing marginal groups to plan violent action.

And why? We don’t have to guess Mr. Trump’s motive. It’s as obvious as it gets. He set out to accomplish the one thing all autocrats want: power. And by his own actions he has shown he is willing to do it illegitimately. Mr Trump wanted to overturn an election widely recognized by states and election officials on both sides of the aisle, and even within his administration, to be safe and fair. The president’s refusal to accept the results was not a harmless exercise of free speech. He precipitated a coup attempt which he then took no action for hours to stop. He put lives in danger and, indeed, five people died because of his gratuitous ambition. He not only betrayed his oath to uphold and defend the Constitution, he attacked the Constitution. He committed treason.

Two hundred and forty-five years after the founders of this nation pledged their life, fortune and sacred honor to this nation, senators must decide where their loyalty lies – to this nation, or to a demagogue and their own political popularity. .

No senator who presented this evidence at a fair hearing could rule on a not guilty verdict. Letting Mr. Trump get away with it like this would invite him to run again and do whatever he wants in his pursuit of power. It would tell its most radical supporters that senators are allies in their violent cause, their condemnations of mere tut-tut violence obligatory for cameras. This would pave the way for the next demagogue – perhaps with a bigger, better armed, and organized crowd – to try and succeed where Mr. Trump and his mob failed.

In short, acquitting Mr. Trump would put our nation in further jeopardy.

It would be a betrayal.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos