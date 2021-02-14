‘Saturday Night Live’ responds to acquittal of Donald Trump





It wasn’t until about an hour after the Senate failed to impeach former President Donald Trump that NBC’s late-night comedy show “Saturday Night Live” returned to the air, delivering its third issue of the new year. Never one to miss an opportunity to make his entrance on the hot political subject of the day, his open and cold sketch responded to the impeachment trial via interviews on their version of “Tucker Carlson Tonight.”

Carlson, in this case, was played by “SNL” actor Alex Moffat. He greeted Kate McKinnon as Senator Lindsey Graham, who called it “a big day for 30% of America” ​​and said the trial was “offensive and absurd, like a frenzied episode of” Rick & Morty. “. Aidy Bryant also appeared as Senator Ted Cruz; Mikey Day portrayed Trump’s lawyer Bruce Castor; Pete Davidson was Michael Van Der Veen and Beck Bennett was Senator Mitch McConnell.

McKinnon-as-Graham also said: “The attack on Capitol Hill was a horrible thing, but just because the rioters shouted ‘Fight for Trump’ didn’t mean Donald Trump. They could have been real Tiffany faces, maybe even Eric Stan’s.

Now that the lawsuit is behind them, McKinnon-as-Graham was eager to get on with the issues with Hillary Clinton and “free the beautiful Britney Spears,” which drew loud applause from the live studio audience.

Meanwhile, Bryant-as-Cruz noted how they met with defense attorneys “to give them some very simple legal advice: ‘Stop’ and ‘Don’t’.”

Cutting to images of Day-as-Castor doing his business, he has presented himself poorly on several occasions, claiming first that he was the prosecutor, then the bailiff, then a bridesmaid before recusing himself. Davidson-as-Van Der Veen came to the screen next, saying he didn’t want to be there, that “it was the worst thing that happened in the Senate in the history of a few weeks” and that he was going to call his own witnesses, after which he began to mispronounce a number of names of women of color, including Kamala Harris, but whether on purpose or out of ignorance, he noted, “You will never know.”

After Moffat-as-Carlson brought in Bennett-as-McConnell, his final guest, he asked why he hadn’t voted to impeach Trump.

“Everyone knows you can’t remove a former president,” were the responses. “That’s why we should have removed him before, when I said we couldn’t.”

He went on to assert that he thinks Trump is “guilty as hell,” “and the worst person I’ve ever met, and I hope every city, county, and state gets their asses locked. Oh my God, it felt good, I’ve been keeping this around my neck for four years.

Of course, later in the episode, “Weekend Update” also commented on Trump, notably with Colin Jost saying, “Like so many other men living in Florida, Donald Trump has once again escaped justice.”

He went on to call the second impeachment trial the “dumbest” trial he had ever seen because “the jurors who decided the case were those who had been attacked by the accused, the trial s ‘took place at the crime scene and then, after the trial was over, one of the jurors who voted for Trump’s acquittal ran out and said,’ Someone has to sue this guy, he’s got him. did, this man is in jail! “

Jost also said he felt bad for former Vice President Mike Pence because “43 of his work friends were like, ‘Oh come on, Mike, they only tried to hang you. Stop being such a drama queen. ”

Michael Che commented on the riot footage from inside the Capitol that was shown during the trial: “But here’s a little black history lesson for you,” he said, “this is not because there’s video evidence that you’re going to have a belief. “

“Saturday Night Live” airs live from coast to coast on Saturdays at 11:30 p.m. ET / 8:30 p.m. PT on NBC.

