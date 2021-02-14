PM Modi urged MeitY for a complete ban on Chinese apps ahead of third round of talks with military commander: report

The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeITY) worked extensively to prepare elaborate paperwork to ban popular Chinese mobile apps like TikTok and WeChat last year, India time reports.

The upper echelon of the ministry as well as law enforcement officials acted on the basis of a specific briefing from Prime Minister Narendra Modi to ensure the ban takes place before the third round of talks between Indian military commanders and Chinese.

PM Modi was apparently determined to send an unequivocal message to the Middle Kingdom following the clash between the two armies in the Galwan Valley.

China was reportedly caught off guard by the Indian government’s approach to counter opposition on the political, diplomatic and economic fronts amid the standoff between the forces at the Line of Real Control (LAC).

The whole situation came to a standstill as it became increasingly clear that India would not back down despite a stronger adversary militarily and economically. In addition, India’s swift occupation of strategic heights in southern Pangong in August sparked conflict-threatening reactions from China.

However, it was all the signing of things going terribly wrong for the neighbor to northern India. As of now, the announced disengagement at Pangong Tso is being implemented smoothly and the climax of this brawl is closely followed in Asia-Pacific and China as well.

According to the disengagement plans, the areas between Finger 4 and Finger 8 will not be occupied by Indian troops or their Chinese counterparts. Meanwhile, tougher tests await the Indian Army at Patrol Point 17, Gogra-Hot Springs and Depsang.