Representative John Garamendi comments on acquittal of former President Donald Trump by US Senate





Congressional Representative John Garamendi from the 3rd District (D) of California shared this comment on the acquittal of Donald Trump, former President of the United States, by the United States Senate on Saturday.

“The elected officials take a solemn oath to defend the Constitution against all foreign and national enemies. President Trump broke his oath when he instigated an emotional mob to attack the U.S. Capitol, which killed five people, including Capitol Police officers who were honoring their oath to protect and defend the U.S. Capitol. President Trump used false statements of electoral fraud to encourage this armed mob to attack the headquarters of our democracy and undermine the results of a free and fair election.

The acquittal of President Trump by the Senate today, days before our nation recognizes Presidential Day, is an unacceptable abdication of his responsibilities. Lawmakers must swear allegiance to their Constitution – which calls on them to take these crucial steps to defend our democracy – rather than to a political party or an individual.

I thank the incredibly talented impeachment managers who methodically made the case for impeachment in the Senate this week. While I am deeply disturbed by the result, I thank the senators who voted to defend our democracy and our Constitution today and made it the most bipartisan impeachment vote in United States history.

I will not lose my faith and I will not reduce my efforts to ensure that America remains a shining beacon of hope for democracy and prosperity for generations to come. “

