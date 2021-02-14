Entrepreneurs urge Jokowi to immediately appoint Deputy Minister of Co-operatives and SMEs





Merdeka.com – Association of Indigenous Indonesian Entrepreneurs (HIPPI) DKI Jakarta asked President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) immediately appointed the Deputy Minister of Co-operatives and SMEs. The aim is for the ministry to focus on the plight of MSMEs, which has worsened due to the Covid 19 pandemic. DPD HIPPI Prov.DKI Jakarta President Sarman Simanjorang said his party expressed this aspiration around July 2020 and the presidential decree was issued or signed on September 23, 2020, which means it has been almost 6 months since that date. presidential decree but the president did not appoint a deputy minister. He also said that together with the Deputy Minister of Cooperatives and SMEs will be able to help the Minister to compile unique data on SMEs, the master plan for construction, empowerment and development of SMEs. “Unique MSME data is very important as unique data that can be used as guidelines by various government departments in developing various policies,” Sarman told Liputan6.com on Sunday (2/2). According to him, this data must be complete by name by address with the type of business, so that this data is valid and can be counted. If necessary, a UMKM census is carried out so that all the commercial actors of the UMKM are gathered in all corners of the country. “The 2016 economic census carried out by BPS records the number of MSMEs in Indonesia as high as 26.26 million, while the Ministry of Cooperatives and MSMEs reported the number of MSMEs up to 64 million, which is correct,” he said. Therefore, Sarman said it was time to correct some data in order to facilitate the formulation of pro-UMKM policies. In addition, with the existence of the Deputy Minister of Cooperatives and Small and Medium Enterprises, they can develop a plan for the orientation, empowerment and development of MSMEs. “This bluprint is very strategic to accelerate the rise of MSME actors during the pandemic and after the Covid-19 pandemic,” he said.

Impact of the pandemic on MSMEs A survey by the Asian Development Bank (AfDB) found that nearly 50%, or about 30 million MSMEs, shut down their businesses during the COVID-19 pandemic. This number could increase if this pandemic continues. “For this reason, the government must formulate strategic and tactical policies which must be carried out in various aspects. So that the existing MSMEs can survive and those which have been closed can recover,” he said. Sarman said that the aspirations, contributions and suggestions of business actors to the president for the existence of a deputy minister of cooperatives and SMEs received a positive response through the publication of the presidential decree number 96 of 2020 regarding the ministry of cooperatives. and small and medium enterprises. In Article 2 paragraph 1 of Presidential Decree No. 96 of 2020 on the Ministry of KUKM, it is stated that to head the Ministry of Cooperatives and Small and Medium Enterprises, the Minister is assisted by the Deputy Minister in accordance with the appointment Of the president . With the scope of tasks of assisting the Minister in the formulation and / or implementation of the policies of the Ministry of Cooperatives and Small and Medium Enterprises; and the coordination of the delivery of strategic policies in the organizational units of the mid-high or Echelon I leadership position within the Ministry of Cooperatives and Small and Medium Enterprises. “Thus, the legal basis for the appointment of the Deputy Minister for Cooperatives and Small and Medium Enterprises (UKM) is already there, only the President will determine the person”, he concluded. Reporter: Tira Santia Source: Liputan6.com [idr]







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos