Boris Johnson speech announcement: PM expected to confirm lockdown rule changes from March 8





Boris Johnson is expected to announce that schools will reopen on March 8 as part of the easing of lockdown measures, it has been reported. As coronavirus rates drop across the country and the UK's R-rate fell below 1 for the first time since July earlier this week, the Prime Minister is expected to announce the reopening of classrooms from March 8. This date is also defined as the day when Brits can go to the park with a friend for coffee, reports the sun, which was previously prohibited. It's all part of Mr Johnson's roadmap plan to ease restrictions across the country with schools seen as a top priority. The Prime Minister is expected to confirm a day ahead of schedule that 15 million of the country's most vulnerable have had the first vaccine against the coronavirus. Achieving the goal was seen as a key factor in enabling schools to reopen their classrooms to students and parents. Outdoor socializing, like being able to meet a friend or family member outside of your bubble for coffee in the park, could also be allowed starting next month, with the roadmap plan. revealed on February 22. Some scientists at Sage feared that reopening schools would push the R rate above one. Professor John Edmunds told Peston on ITV that classrooms will need to be "phased in" to prevent a further surge in Covid cases. And because of time wasted in class, the Prime Minister has pledged to spend $ 1.3 billion to help children catch up. Yesterday (Sunday, February 13), Mr Johnson said he was "optimistic" that the vaccine rollout will help with earlier easing of lockdown restrictions. He said: "I am optimistic, but we have to be careful." Find your nearest vaccination center by entering your postal code below. "Raising our children is our number one priority, but then working forward, opening up non-essential retail as well, and then in due course as we can with caution, caution, of course, we also want to open the hotel business. "I will try to explain as much as possible in as much detail as possible, always understanding that we have to be wary of the pattern of the disease. "We don't want to be forced into any sort of retreat or reverse ferret."







